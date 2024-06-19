Kristen Bell Shares Racy Recollection of One of Her First Conversations with Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard first met at a mutual friend's birthday party more than 10 years ago

Steve Granitz/WireImage Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell is taking a trip down memory lane, sharing what she remembers about some of her first interactions with now-husband Dax Shepard.

The actress, 43, opened up about her earliest memory of Shepard on a new episode of SiriusXM’s Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (sometimes).

She recalled that the actors first met at the birthday party of Shauna Robertson, who produced Bell's film Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

“All I remember from that night was, 'That guy from Jackass talks so much,' ” she recalled thinking of Shepard, now 49. “He didn't know who I was either and obviously he was not on Jackass, he was on Punk’d, but I didn't know that at the time, and then we had no chemistry that night.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard in 2014

Related: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Relationship Timeline

After that party, she said, the two saw each other again at a L.A. Kings hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings. Shepard was at the game with a mutual friend — whom Bell initially had her sights set on.

“But I knew Michael and I was like, ‘All right, we're, we're back on the, we're single. We haven't been single in years. This is gonna be great. I'm gonna go over and flirt with Michael,’ " she recalled. “Thank god, Michael, because it, you know, made the rest of my life. Michael had something else to do and was talking to someone else and Dax came up to me and I was like, ‘Oh, you were at Shauna's dinner,’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, that's right. I remember you vaguely.’ ”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bell remembered that as they continued to chat, Shepard asked if she had any gum.

“I was chewing gum and he said, ‘Do you have any more gum?’ and I said, ‘No, just this,’ and I kind of coyly took it out of my mouth,” she said.

​​”Oh, nice. Nice move,” Danson, her former The Good Place costar, responded.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell in 2013

“And he grabbed it from me, and he goes, ‘I'll take it,’ and then he put it in his mouth, and I was like, ‘This guy wants to f--- me,’ " she said.

Back in January, Bell shared a sweet tribute to her husband of 10 years on Instagram in honor of his 49th birthday.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Alongside a montage of photos set to Bruno Mars’ “Count on Me” the Frozen star wrote in part that she “will never be able to articulate how happy I am that you were born, and that I found you.”

The couple was engaged about two years after they first met — following a four-day breakup and some encouragement from friends including Jason Bateman.

"Jason was first to go, 'stop f------ around and marry Kristen,' " Shepard has recalled.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.