Kristen Doute announces engagement to Luke Broderick

Kristen Doute is engaged to Luke Broderick.

The reality TV star recently proposed to Kristen, 41, on a boat in Maui, Hawaii, after two years of dating.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Kristen admitted: "It was a total surprise."

Kristen and Luke went public with their relationship in December 2022, and Kristen always knew that they were destined to spend the rest of their lives together.

She shared: "I knew from the moment we met that Luke was my person. I am so excited to continue this journey together, now as fiances."

Despite this, Kristen was initially hesitant about pursuing a romance with Luke, because of their eight-year age gap.

She said: "I battled with being, like, your person. I love you so much, but just the thought of being someone’s girlfriend again threw me through a loop because I want to be a wife and I want to be a mother.

"Most of all, I just want to be a mother and a partner. And I was so tired of being a girlfriend for a couple of years and then having s*** fall apart."

Earlier this year, Kristen admitted that she was ready to start trying to have a baby.

The TV star suffered a miscarriage in 2023, but Kristen and Luke would still love to have a baby together.

The 'Valley' star - who suffered a miscarriage at six weeks - told PEOPLE: "I mean, that does give us hope.

"I think it's not a false sense of hope. We, at that point, had only been trying for a couple of months and we were fortunate enough.

"So we're just back on the train trying and fingers crossed. We're doing right every month exactly how we should be doing it. So yeah, we're just hopeful."