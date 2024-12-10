Kristen Doute Reveals Sex of First Baby with Fiancé Luke Broderick

'The Valley' star shared in November that she is expecting her first baby

Kristen Doute is going to be a girl mom!

Nearly two weeks after PEOPLE announced that Doute, 41, is expecting her first baby with fiancé Luke Broderick, The Valley star has revealed the sex of her little one on the way. A rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE that Doute, who first announced the news with Us Weekly, is having a girl.

In photos shared with PEOPLE from the event, Doute posed with Broderick, standing in front of a cannon of pink air as they celebrated that they'd be welcoming a daughter in a few months.

They also included a photo of themselves in front of a banner, which appeared to read lyrics from the lullaby "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star."

Kristen Doute Kristen Doute reveals she's expecting a baby girl.

At the event, Broderick and Doute were joined by several of their costars, including Brittany Cartwright, who was pictured carrying her son Cruz, as well as Zack Wickham.

In her conversation with PEOPLE in November, Doute, who experienced a miscarriage in late 2023, shared that she and Broderick "are really looking forward to expanding our little family and becoming parents."

Kristen Doute Kristen Doute and fiancé Luke Broderick at their sex reveal.

After going through IUI (intrauterine insemination) in late summer, Doute said she was "relieved, overwhelmed, happy, excited and nervous" to learn that she was pregnant and is due in June 2025.

"The second I told Luke, he wasn't surprised, but was SO happy that IUI worked the first time (we were prepared that it may not). He was joyful and beyond excited, to say the least," she told PEOPLE.

Kristen Doute Kristen Doute and fiancé Luke Broderick.

The couple's happy news came only a few months after Broderick popped the question to Doute while the two were in Maui, Hawaii filming the second season of The Valley.

After their engagement, the couple spoke to PEOPLE about their upcoming nuptials, sharing that they were putting their fertility journey ahead of wedding planning.

Doute shared that the two had been "really busy" at the time. "I mean, we wrapped The Valley, been working on our fertility pregnancy journey... relaxing, relaxing as much as possible. But enjoying being engaged," she told PEOPLE.

Broderick agreed, saying that the two were "putting a baby first. We’re putting family first."



