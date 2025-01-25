Kristi Noem confirmed to lead US Department of Homeland Security

Donald Trump loyalist and immigration hardliner Kristi Noem has been confirmed by the Senate to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

The South Dakota governor, who has pledged to secure the US border and support deportation efforts, sailed through her Senate confirmation with a vote of 59-34.

In her new role, Ms Noem, 53, will control the US agency overseeing border enforcement and migrant deportations, but which also leads federal efforts on cybersecurity, terrorism and emergency management.

Writing on X following the vote, Ms Noem thanked Mr Trump “for the confidence in me to serve as Secretary of Homeland Security.”

She added: “I will work to make America SAFE again!”

The vote came a day after the Senate narrowly confirmed former Fox News co-host Pete Hegseth to be Pentagon chief, adding to previous national security posts already green-lit for Mr Trump’s cabinet, including the secretary of state and CIA director.

During her confirmation hearing last week, Ms Noem said the southern border would be a top priority, asserting the US’ “responsibility to secure our borders against those who would do us harm”.

Ms Noem said if she was confirmed to the role she would ensure the “exceptional, extraordinary Border Patrol agents have all the tools and resources and support that they need to carry out their mission.”

The Republican was among the first red states to send National Guards troops to the US and Mexico border.

In her new position, she is expected to work closely with Stephen Miller, an anti-immigration zealot and Mr Trump’s deputy chief of staff, and Tom Homan, an unsparing former border force chief who has been installed as a new “immigration tsar”.

One of Mr Trump’s top campaign pledges was to conduct “mass deportations” of illegal immigrants in the US.

Among the raft of agencies Ms Noem will oversee is the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which Mr Trump has suggested disbanding.

Ms Noem previously accused FEMA employees of “not showing up” following natural disasters, and said she would create a “blueprint” for how the agency should respond.

When asked at the hearing to address the distribution of disaster aid, Ms Noem said “there will be no political bias to how disaster relief is delivered to the American people.”

Ms Noem courted controversy last year after she revealed she had shot her family dog dead in her book.

