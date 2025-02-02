Kristi Noem Deflects Guantanamo Questions With Hat Trick

Trump’s newly-appointed Secretary of Homeland Security has refused to rule out locking up children at one of the most notorious torture sites in modern U.S. history.

Appearing on Sunday morning’s broadcast of Meet the Press, Noem donned a comically large cowboy hat as she deflected questions from host Kristen Welker about Trump’s plan to expand detention facilities for migrants at Guantanamo Bay.

“We’ve always had a presence of illegal immigrants there that have been detained. We’re just building out some capacity,” Noem insisted.

Welker followed up by asking, “Is it possible, Madam Secretary, that people could be held at Guantanamo Bay indefinitely?”

ADVERTISEMENT

When Noem vaguely suggested such detentions were not currently on the table, Welker pressed her again, asking, “Could women, children and families be held there at Guantanamo?”

Noem replied, “You know, if you look at what we are doing today is [sic] targeting the worst of the worst. The priority of this president is to go after criminal aliens that are making our streets more dangerous.”

Unsatisfied with Noem’s ducking and weaving, Welker circled back to ask once more, “But I guess, Madam Secretary, my question, would you rule out that woman, that children, that families could be held at Guantanamo Bay? Do you rule that out?”

Noem then said, “You know, Kristen, we’re going to use the facilities that we have. And I think you’re well aware we have other detention facilities, other places in the country.”

The former governor of South Dakota was ripped online for her cowboy get-up. “Cosplay Kristi is at it again on Meet the Press,” journalist Aaron Rupar wrote on X.