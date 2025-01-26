Kristi Noem to be next secretary of homeland security, confirmed by Senate vote

Savannah Kuchar, USA TODAY
Updated ·2 min read

WASHINGTON − South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will be the new secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, the third of President Donald Trump's nominees to now be confirmed.

Noem earned the requisite number of votes from senators Saturday and was confirmed with a vote of 59-34. Former Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida was confirmed to be Secretary of State in a unanimous vote Monday and former Fox News Host Pete Hegseth was confirmed as Secretary of Defense 51-50 Friday night, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote.

More: Donald Trump fires independent inspectors general at 17 federal agencies

The confirmation votes came on the heels of Trump's second oath of office and less than a week after their respective committee hearings.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the department's new head, Noem is expected to play a central role in enacting Trump's campaign promise to deport unauthorized immigrants en masse.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD), President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Homeland Security, faces senators Friday at a confirmation hearing on January 17, 2025 in Washington.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD), President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Homeland Security, faces senators Friday at a confirmation hearing on January 17, 2025 in Washington.

Who is Kristi Noem?

Noem was in her second term as governor of the Mount Rushmore State, when Trump tapped her for a cabinet position.

Before moving into the governor's mansion, Noem served four terms in the House of Representatives as South Dakota's sole representative.

Who is Kristi Noem? Dog controversy and what else to know about new homeland security head

Noem has been a longtime ally of Trump's. At one point, she was rumored to be on his list of potential 2024 running mates.

What does the Secretary of Homeland Security do?

The Department of Homeland Security oversees multiple agencies, including Customs and Border Protection, as well as Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Noem and her workforce of hundreds of thousands is expected to focus heavily on action at the southern border, where Trump has declared a national emergency, she will be working with the president's border czar, Tom Homan.

What was that about a dog?

Noem came under fire last year, after publishing her memoir, "No Going Back," and including an anecdote about shooting dead her hunting dog, Cricket.

Noem's book was also criticized for making false claims regarding a meeting between her and North Korea's dictator. "Kim Jong-un was included in a list of world leaders (she'd met with) and shouldn’t have been," Noem's spokesperson Ian Fury told the New York Times, blaming the error and one other on the book's ghostwriter and saying both would be corrected in future editions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kristi Noem confirmed as Secretary of Homeland Security

Latest Stories

  • Who is Kristi Noem? What to know about the new Secretary of Homeland Security

    The Senate has confirmed Kristi Noem as the new Secretary of Homeland Security.

  • Noem Confirmed as DHS Head to Move Trump’s Immigration Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Senate confirmed Kristi Noem as secretary of Homeland Security, mobilizing the sprawling agency to carry out President Donald Trump’s expansive immigration crackdown. Most Read from BloombergWhat Happened to Hanging Out on the Street?Vienna Embraces Heat Pumps to Ditch Russian GasBillionaire Developer Caruso Slams LA Leadership Over WildfiresHow Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpHoboken PATH Station Will Close for Almost a Month on Jan. 30Noem’s

  • Trump’s frantic first week back in White House ends with attacks on DEI, promises of tax breaks: Live

    New president placed every person in the federal government working on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) on leave

  • Opinion - To end the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump will need to get leverage

    President Donald Trump has offered to mediate an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, but will need to build leverage with both Russia and Ukraine to negotiate a durable settlement.

  • Trump’s calls with British leaders reportedly left staff crying from laughter

    Trump has not yet spoken with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer since taking office on Monday

  • Donald Trump Trolls ‘Fake News’ With Plans For Third—and Fourth—Term at Vegas Rally

    Like so many high rollers before him, President Donald Trump appeared to be pushing his luck in Las Vegas on Saturday night, in a speech he made at a rally. According to Mediaite, the newly elected Trump teased the crowd by alluding to serving more than two terms as president: “It will be the greatest honor of my life to serve. Not once, but twice—or three times or four times,” Trump said, before clarifying he has—at least for now—no real plans to extend his time in the Oval Office. “Headlines f

  • Trump suggests his plan for Gaza Strip is to ‘clean out the whole thing’

    President Donald Trump indicated Saturday that he had spoken with the king of Jordan about potentially building housing and moving more than 1 million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, a remarkable proposal from a sitting US president.

  • Mexico refuses US military flight deporting migrants, sources say

    WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico has refused a request from President Donald Trump's administration to allow a U.S. military aircraft deporting migrants to land in the country, a U.S. official and a Mexican official told Reuters. U.S. military aircraft carried out two similar flights, each with about 80 migrants, to Guatemala on Friday. The government was not able to move ahead with a plan to have a C-17 transport aircraft land in Mexico, however, after the country denied permission.

  • Pete Hegseth Gives US Troops New Marching Orders Hours After Confirmation

    Pete Hegseth ordered America’s troops to “put America first” and “never back down” in a “message to the force” hours after his razor-thin confirmation as Defense Secretary. In a press release published by the Pentagon on Saturday after his swearing-in ceremony, Hegseth wrote, “The President gave us a clear mission: achieve Peace through Strength. We will do this in three ways—by restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding our military, and reestablishing deterrence.” “We are American warriors,” he c

  • James Carville Says Better to Let Trump ‘Punch Himself Out’

    Former strategist James Carville has urged the Democratic Party to be patient and bide its time following President Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders in his first week back at the White House. Speaking with MSNBC’s The Beat on Friday, Carville told anchor Katie Phang that the Republican president’s opponents ought to let him “punch himself out” before weighing how best to deal with the fallout of his “America First” agenda. As Phang put it to Carville, “On a fascism scale of one to 10, w

  • ‘SNL’s Michael Che Has Proof Elon Musk Is Not a ‘Nazi’

    Michael Che tackled perhaps the biggest controversy of the week on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update”: the salute heard around the world by Elon Musk at a post-inauguration MAGA rally. “Elon Musk was criticized for his speech at a rally after the inauguration in which he appears to give the Nazi salute,” Che said. With a picture of a Tesla Cybertruck displayed beside him, Che joked, “But come on, Elon Musk is not a Nazi. The Nazis made nice cars.”

  • British Officials Reduced To Tears Of Laughter During Trump Calls: Report

    During his first term, Trump provided unwitting hilarity for eavesdroppers across the Atlantic, U.K. officials told Politico EU.

  • Trump Picks Sides in Elon Musk Feud—And It’s Not With the ‘First Buddy’

    President Donald Trump has praised U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, striking the complete opposite tone of his billionaire ally Elon Musk, who has called for the British leader’s ouster. Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One on Saturday, Trump said the prime minister was “doing a very good job” and that the two have a “very good relationship.” “I get along with him well,” he said of Starmer, who shared a two hour dinner with the president at Trump Tower in New York City in September. “I

  • Trump Fired Highest-Ranking Woman in Military at His Ball

    President Donald Trump fired the highest-ranking woman in the military while at a ball celebrating his role as commander in chief. The Coast Guard commandant, Admiral Linda L. Fagan, was the first female uniformed leader of a branch of the armed forces. Fagan learned she had been fired while waiting to take a photo with Trump at the Commander in Chief Ball on Inauguration Day, The New York Times reported.

  • Alaska Sen. Murkowski has faced Trump's wrath. She was willing to defy him after his return to power

    JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — In the early days of President Donald Trump's second term, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski has openly challenged or rebuked him at least three times — stunning for a congressional Republican who has faced his wrath before and yet remains unbowed by pressure to embrace his agenda.

  • Stephen A. Smith’s Trump Take Stuns Bill Maher’s Live Audience

    ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith seemed to stun Bill Maher’s live audience on Friday night as he took down Democrats for prioritizing “issues that pertain to less than 1% of the population.” Smith was joined by actor Jesse Eisenberg and California Rep. Ro Khanna in a round table discussion with Real Time host Maher as he alleged that Democrats enabled President Donald Trump’s sweeping victory. “Here’s the deal. The man was impeached twice. He was convicted on 34 felony counts,” said Smith. “And the

  • Trump says he believes US will 'get Greenland'

    The president told reporters the island's 57,000 residents "want to be with us".

  • Florida Republican urges Trump to spare some migrants under deportation plan

    Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) is urging President Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to spare some migrants from Latin America and the Caribbean from being deported under the new administration’s immigration guidelines. The South Florida Congresswoman asked the acting DHS Secretary Benjamine Huffman to continue “protecting” Venezuelans, Haitians, Cubans and Nicaraguans who do not…

  • EU military chief says it would make sense to put European troops in Greenland, Welt reports

    The top European Union military official, Robert Brieger, said it would make sense to station troops from EU countries in Greenland, according to an interview with Germany's Welt am Sonntag published on Saturday, as U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed interest in acquiring the Danish territory. "In my view, it would make perfect sense not only to station U.S. forces in Greenland, as has been the case to date, but also to consider stationing EU soldiers there in the future," the chairman of the European Union Military Committee said.

  • Trump says inflation isn't his No. 1 issue. So what will happen to consumer prices?

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Two months ago, in his first network television interview after the election, Donald Trump said he owed his victory to Americans' anger over immigration and inflation, specifically the rising cost of groceries.