Kristin Cavallari cut off her 'narcissist' father

On Tuesday's episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast, the Laguna Beach star revealed she had cut off contact with her dad, Dennis Cavallari. "I cut my dad out of my life about two years ago, which has honestly been the best thing I've ever done. I actually didn't even realise that my dad was a narcissist until I was an adult." The reality TV star - who shares kids Camden, 11, Jaxon, nine, and Saylor, eight, with ex-husband Jay Cutler - said she made the decision over something Dennis did to his grandchildren.