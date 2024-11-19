Kristin Cavallari’s friend exposes identity of A-lister who’s her ‘hottest hookup’ in viral TikTok trend

Kristin Cavallari’s friend has shared her “hottest hookup” in a viral TikTok trend.

In a video posted to Cavallari’s Instagram on Sunday (November 17), she and her friend Justin Anderson did the “Suspect Challenge” trend, where one person described as the “suspect” is filmed jogging while the cameraperson mocks them for previous decisions they’ve made.

“Suspect’s hottest hookup that she’s never told anybody about was Jason Statham,” Anderson said in the clip. Cavallari quickly threw her hand over her mouth and shouted: “Oh my god, Justin!”

Although it’s unclear when the hookup happened, The Hills star and Statham were romantically linked back in 2009. Since 2010, the film producer has been dating Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. They share two children: Jack, seven, and Isabella, two.

Elsewhere in the Instagram video, Anderson mocked Cavallari for her apparent relationship with country singer Morgan Wallen.

Kristin Cavallari’s friend Justin calls her out for allegedly ‘hooking up’ with Jason Statham (Getty Images)

“Suspect let Morgan Wallen hurt her feelings, and she kept going back,” he said, prompting Cavallari to throw her head back and laugh hysterically.

Cavallari was romantically linked to Wallen in September of this year. During an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked Cavallari if she went on a date with the singer to which she responded coyly: “I don’t know.”

Cavallari’s confession about the past hookup with Statham comes one month after she ended her relationship with TikTok star Mark Estes, 24. During an episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast in October, she explained that while it was “hard” to end things with Estes, she knew it was the right thing to do since she didn’t see the relationship going the distance.

“It’s not because of love lost or something bad happened. No one cheated. No one was mean. No one did anything,” she said. “Those breakups are always the hardest I think, because it’s almost easier if the guy does something that makes you hate him.”

Cavallari is the mother of two children – Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8 – who she shares with her former husband of seven years, Jay Cutler.

Cavallari and former NFL quarterback Cutler were engaged after just eight months of dating. While the Balancing in Heels author briefly called off their wedding, the two eventually tied the knot in 2013.

The two called it quits in April 2020. “Because I have three kids with him, I’m very careful about what I say,” Cavallari said about the former relationship during a 2022 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “That’s their dad and my oldest Googles us now and I just want to be very careful.”

“It was toxic,” she added. “Period, end of story. That’s all I need to say.”