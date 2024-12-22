Kristin Cavallari Just Revealed That She And Jay Cutler Were Robbed During A 2020 Vacation, And It Sounds Absolutely Terrifying

Kristin Cavallari just detailed the terrifying moment that she woke up to a masked intruder crawling across her bedroom floor while she slept with her then-8-year-old son, Camden.

Kristin opened up about the 2020 incident in Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, "Let’s Be Honest."

On the show, Kristin, now 37, explained that the break-in happened when she visited the Bahamas in 2020 with her then-husband Jay Cutler and their three kids, Camden, Jaxon, who was 6 at the time, and Saylor, who was 5.

Due to the restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the family were forced to extend their trip and stay at the resort for an entire month — and switched from a condo to a house during their final week.

“We were in a really great, safe — what we thought was safe — gated resort,” Kristin explained, with the reality TV star recalling that she’d left all of her jewelry laid out on a counter in the closet.

On the day of the break-in, Kristin said that she had requested maintenance to fix the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning unit.



“I had Camden in bed with me. Camden and I went to bed early before everybody, so I didn’t really know where everyone was in the house,” Kristin shared. “But I woke up to my bedroom door opening, and it woke me up because of the light from the kitchen, and I woke up to a man crawling on my bedroom floor.”

“I was so out of it because obviously I had just woken up, and I go: ‘What the fuck are you doing?’” she went on, and it was only when the man ran out of the room that she realized it wasn’t her husband.

“This man stands up, runs out the door, and, you guys, he had a ski mask on, full black arms, black pants, and the full thing. And I went: ‘Oh fuck,’ like, that was not Jay… I don’t know who that was,” Kristin recalled, admitting that she didn’t “yell” or “scream” because she didn’t want to wake her sleeping son.

“You think in those moments that that’s what you’d do, but your instincts just kick in,” she explained.

Kristin also said that she was in such a state of shock by the whole thing that she didn’t even comprehend how scary the situation was until she woke Jay and told him what had happened.

Initially, Kristin messaged Jay, but he didn’t reply because he was asleep, which meant she had to leave Camden asleep in their room to check that he and their other two children were OK.

“Obviously, Jay didn’t respond; it was, like, 1 a.m. or something,” she shared. “So I’m like: ‘Fuck, I have to go out in the house by myself and leave my son here in bed,’ like a Navy SEAL, you don’t think, you’re just like: ‘Go!’”

“I go out in the house and I don’t know where anybody is,” Kristin recounted. “I look in the bedroom across the way; no one is in there. I’m like: ‘What the fuck.’ I go upstairs because Jay was upstairs with Jaxon and Saylor, I guess they both were up there with him.”

“I woke up Jay, and once I woke Jay up, then I got really nervous. Like, really scared,” she went on. “Then I started shaking. I was able to process then what happened — until that point, I was not scared, I was really calm."

The couple later found that all of the cash that they had in the property had been taken, but authorities were able to find the intruder and retrieve their stolen money.

“Long story short, he took all of the cash that we had in a backpack,” Kristin said. “We ended up getting it back. We found out who it was. It was the HVAC guy.”

The star went on to confess that she and Jay have never told their children about what happened that night because they don’t want to unnerve them.

“That’s just one that I think would really scare them,” she explained. "That someone broke into our house, was crawling on the bedroom floor — and he was crawling on the bedroom floor going to the closet to get the jewelry."

“I will not tell them, probably, until they’re adults because I just think some things kids do not need to know,” Kristin concluded. “And scary stuff like that, I will take that one.”