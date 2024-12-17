Kristin Cavallari says kids do not know she caught intruder crawling in her bedroom

Kristin Cavallari is getting honest about a home intruder.

The "Let's Be Honest" podcast host, with the episode called "A Man Crawling On My Bedroom Floor," got candid about the startling time she found a man crawling on the floor of her bedroom of a vacation home, telling listeners that her "kids still do not know (this) to this day."

During the COVID-19 pandemic period, Cavallari took a family trip to the Bahamas, where the family was forced to shelter in place due to coronavirus restrictions.

At the time, Cavallari was married to ex-husband and ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, with whom she shares three children: sons Camden, 12, and Jaxon, 10, and daughter Saylor, 9.

Cavallari told podcast listeners that the family's HVAC unit broke and they needed to call in workers to fix it. She said she left jewelry from her Uncommon James brand in her closet, suggesting that the jewelry being out in the open was the reason for the home invasion.

"That night I had Camden in the bed with me. Cam and I were sleeping," the "Laguna Beach" alum said, adding that she and her oldest son went to bed early. "I woke up to a man crawling on my bedroom floor," she said. "I was so out of it because obviously I had just woken up."

Cavallari continued: "And this man stands up, runs out the door, and he had a ski mask on, full black arms, black pants, the full thing." She added that "because Cam was in the bed with me, I didn't yell, I didn't scream. You think in those moments that that’s what you'd do, but your instincts just kick in" and said she felt like a NAVY Seal.

She realized the magnitude of the situation when she awoke Cutler, saying that informing her ex is when she "got really nervous."

"The Hills" star said that she chose not to tell their kids about the incident because the intruder incident "would really scare them" and said it was "one of the scariest things that I went through."

"Long story short, he took all of the cash that we had in a backpack. We ended up getting it back. We found out who it was," Cavallari said, revealing that the intruder "was the HVAC guy."

Cavallari said she probably won't tell her children about it until they become adults, saying that kids "do not need to know" about "scary stuff like that."

At the top of Cavallari's "Let's Be Honest" episode Tuesday, she announced a four date "Let's Be Honest" tour from Live Nation, which will be based on her headline-making popular podcast.

March 7 | Athenaeum Center | Chicago

March 8 | Buckhead Theatre | Atlanta

March 12 | The Wilbur | Boston

March 13 | The Town Hall | New York

