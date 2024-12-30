Kristin Cavallari Shares First Photo of 9-Year-Old Daughter Saylor's Face Since She Was a Baby — and She's Her Mini Me!

The 'Let's Be Honest' podcast host is also mom to sons Camden, 12, and Jaxon, 10, with her ex-husband Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari is giving her followers the first look at her daughter's face!

On Saturday, Dec. 28, the mom of three, 37, posted a carousel of photos to Instagram featuring some rare photos of her two youngest children — daughter Saylor, 9, and son Jaxon, 10. Cavallari is also mom to son Camden, 12, with her ex-husband Jay Cutler.

One photo showed Saylor in the kitchen about to place some minced meat into a pot while wearing a pink T-shirt and yellow shorts, while in another shot Cavallari snapped her little girl watching an NHL ice hockey game.

In the photo, Saylor sported the yellow jersey of the Nashville Predators and had the words “GO PREDS” stamped on her face in black paint. The image was the first time The Hills alum had shared a look at her daughter's face with her millions of followers since she was a newborn infant.

Meanwhile, son Jaxon was also captured getting creative in the kitchen, with the 10-year-old making dough and surrounded by cookie cutters in shapes including stars and gingerbread men.

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram Kristin Cavallari's daughter Saylor

Elsewhere in the carousel, Cavallari’s pet pooch Quinn posed for a photo and the Laguna Beach alum dined with her close friends Justin Anderson and his husband Austin Rhodes, who starred alongside Cavallari on her E! reality show Very Cavallari.

“Disposables + end of year fun,” Cavallari captioned the post.

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram Kristin Cavallari's son Jaxon

The Uncommon James’ founder’s latest Instagram post comes after she revealed earlier this year why she had decided to start showing her eldest son Camden's face on social media.

After sharing a few videos on her Instagram Stories as she made pumpkin spice syrup with Camden, Cavallari — who in the past had refrained from showing her kids' faces on social media — later shared another video after she received several comments from her followers saying that Camden could be seen in the clip.

"I appreciate everyone DMing me telling me that I showed Camden's face," she began.

"I know. He’s a little bit older now and he wants to be on social media, which is the only reason why I showed him. The only reason I haven’t shown my kids is because I wanted to give them the choice when they got older," she continued.

"And he’s 12 going on 28 so he is mature enough to make that decision now! But I appreciate everyone letting me know."



