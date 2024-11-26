Kristin Cavallari Slams Scott Disick's 'Manipulative' Attempt to Reconnect Years After Hookup Rumors

The 'Laguna Beach' alum also set the record straight on old rumors that the two had an affair during Disick's relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, and looked back at her brief romance with Nick Lachey

Kristin Cavallari is sharing exactly where she stands with Scott Disick.

On the Nov. 26 episode of her Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari podcast, the Laguna Beach alum, 37, set the record straight on on her relationship with The Kardashians star, 41, and addressed previous rumors that the two once had an affair while he was dating Kourtney Kardashian.

“I get a DM on Instagram from Scott f---ing Disick. And I'm going to read it to you guys because I don't give a flying f--- anymore," she said before reading the message. "If this is not the most manipulative text I've ever gotten, well, then I don't know what is. Guys, this is classic textbook manipulation control bulls---."

"Hey!!! It’s been such a long time," Cavallari says, reading Disick's alleged DM. "It’s crazy, kind of, crazy that our lives also ended up being kind of similar. I feel like it would be so good to see you and catch up and just talk about the stress and all the different things you got to go through with kids and changing your life around over and over. Really miss you though and wish I would have reached out earlier.”

“Just been so busy trying to be the best dad I can be. I don't have time for much, but trying to think about myself a little bit again, or trying anyway. Hope to hear from you," the message continued before Disick left his phone number.

PEOPLE has reached out to Disick's reps for comment.

Despite the Talentless founder's attempt to reconnect, the former reality star wasn't convinced that his intentions were genuine. Cavallari also dispelled rumors the two had an affair in 2008 and gave further context to the headlines that were circulating in 2008 on her podcast.

"I had known Scott forever... since I was 18," she explained. "We ran in the same group of friends. We used to party together. We used to hang out all the time. Nothing ever happened between us. Then he started dating Kourtney."

In 2007, Disick and Kardashian began dating and split for the first time in 2008. "Kourtney and I became really good friends, and I really loved Kourtney. We had so much fun together. And Scott and Kourtney broke up. Well, I’m still friends with Scott.”

After Disick and Kardashian went their separate ways, Cavallari said she joined Disick and his friends on a trip to Las Vegas. Soon after, rumors about their alleged hookup began circulating in tabloids.

“I was never alone with Scott. Not even for one f---ing minute was I ever alone with Scott. Next morning, wake up ... [an article] said Scott and I hooked up in Vegas," she said.

At the time, she claimed that one of their mutual friends alleged they knew for a "fact" that Disick was the one who allegedly planted the rumor in order to "piss off" Kardashian and get her back.

“There was zero truth to it. We weren’t even being flirty or touchy. There was nothing to it,” Cavallari continued. “I could see if we were out at a club and we were like, flirting and like, just being drunk and having fun. That wasn’t even the case.”

Though she denied hooking up with Disick, Cavallari did dish on her brief fling with Nick Lachey in 2006 after his divorce from Jessica Simpson, and following her own split from Brody Jenner. Cavallari recalled how dating the 98 Degrees singer launched her into "overnight" fame.

"It was wild, it was a lot. And he had just gotten a divorce from Jessica Simpson so this was the biggest thing in 2006," she recalled. "It was a wild ride."

