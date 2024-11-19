Kristin Davis Announces Death of Her 'Brilliant and Bright' Father Following His Parkinson's Diagnosis: 'You Lit Up Our Lives'

The 'Sex and the City' actress said her dad Tom Atkinson had been living with Parkinson's disease for the last decade and praised him for the "perseverance he showed in a very real and difficult struggle"

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty; Kristin Davis/Instagram Kristin Davis (left) and her father Tom Atkinson

Kristin Davis is remembering her late father, Tom Atkinson.

On Monday, Nov. 18, the Sex and the City actress, 59, revealed on Instagram that her father had died "recently" following his Parkinson's disease diagnosis. She shared news of his death on social media after the family had a chance to come together and celebrate his life.

“My Dad passed away recently and the family gathered for the celebration of his life that he had left detailed instructions for,” Davis wrote, detailing the “beautiful celebration” that also included a jazz band.

“We all learned new things about him, because he lead an extraordinary life,” she continued of her father, who was “born in a cabin on a river" in North Carolina.

Kristin Davis/Instagram Kristin Davis announces her father Tom Atkinson (pictured left) has died

According to Davis, Atkinson’s passion for his career led him to “giving speeches all over the world about his research in psychology.”

“He was born to be a teacher and loved it so much. He was brilliant and bright and people loved him,” the actress added before disclosing information about his health.



Kristin Davis/Instagram Kristin Davis and her dad, Tom Atkinson

“For the last decade he lived with Parkinson’s,” she wrote of the disease, which is "a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination," and gets worse over time, often. causing difficulty walking and talking, per the National Institute on Aging.

The Cash Out actress highlighted the “devotion” her mother gave her father following his diagnosis, and thanked “his doctors and nurses and home health care” for their help as well.

“I’m so grateful for the support he got, and the perseverance he showed in a very real and difficult struggle,” Davis continued.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Kristin Davis, June 2023

Her post concluded, “Thinking of our whole family and especially my Mom. We love you dad and we are so grateful you lit up our lives and left us with so much ♥️.”

Many in her comment section offered their condolences, including Jerry O'Connell, who wrote: “So sorry Kristin. He must have been so proud of his baby girl. Rest In Peace King!”

