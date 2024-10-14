Kristin Juszczyk Shares How 49ers' Wives Are Supporting Each Other Through a Challenging Season (Exclusive)

Kristin Juszczyk is close friends with Claire Kittle, wife of 49er player George Kittle

Kristin Juszczyk is leaning on her fellow 49ers WAGs for support this season.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE for her partnership with Marriott Bonvoy, Kristin, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, shared that the wives of the team, including her close friend Claire Kittle, wife of 49ers tight end George Kittle, are always there for one another, especially during what she considers a rough start to the season.

Currently, the team's record stands at 3-3, and several key players, including star running back Christian McCaffrey, whose wife is Olivia Culpo, are injured.

"The 49ers are called the Faithful for a reason, and there are such amazing vibes in the locker room, regardless of injuries," she tells PEOPLE. "Everyone remains positive, knowing they can get the job done with the next-man-up mentality. That's always been the mentality of the 49ers."

"Everyone supports each other and tries to stay positive," she adds.

During the interview, Kristin, 30, also tells PEOPLE how Kyle, 33, has been supportive of her this season. Last year, she gained attention for her sewing and designs, including outfits she created for Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Simone Biles.

While she prefers not to disclose who she may be designing for this season — acknowledging that things can change at any moment — she emphasizes that Kyle has been cheering her on every step of the way.

"He's always so supportive," she says. "He knows how important this is to me, just as I know football is really important to him. So when he spends long days training, and I'm busy sewing, he gives me that time and is very supportive of it."

"He's just the best. He understands how much time and effort it takes for him to hone his craft, so he can appreciate the dedication it takes for me as well," she continues. "They spend hours practicing and recovering and it totally engulfs and consumes our whole life in the best way ever. "

"I feel like having a partner in the NFL or if any sport, it will consume it for your life as well. So, it's been so much fun being able to intertwine both of our worlds with football and in fashion."

In a now-viral moment captured during the 49ers' game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, October 10, the special bond between Kristin and Kyle was on full display. In the video, Kyle and George scored a touchdown, putting the 49ers up 29-17. After the play, they sprinted off the field and into the stands, where Kristin and Claire were watching.

The two women jumped up in unison to embrace the players, sharing a moment of celebration with pats on the back. Once Kyle and George returned to the field, Kristin and Claire could be seen laughing and cheering, clearly enjoying the excitement of the game.

"Happy wives, happy lives 😂❤️ Kristin and Claire got their wish!," the NFL captioned a video of the supportive moment.

"That was just some good ole classic fun!! 🏈❤️ best memory ever!!," Kristin captioned her own Instagram post from the game.





