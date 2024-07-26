Kristy Bmore Mag 6 hit

The Canadian Press

PARIS — Bev Priestman's time at the Paris Olympics ended before the opening ceremony. Canada Soccer has suspended its women's national team head coach for the remainder of the Games amid a drone spying scandal. The Canadian Olympic Committee added in a statement released shortly before 1:30 a.m. local time Friday that assistant Andy Spence will lead the defending gold medallists for the remainder of the tournament. Canada's camp was thrown into disarray this week when two team staffers were sent