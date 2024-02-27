Kroger-Albertsons merger: Shoppers discuss impact on grocery prices

Reuters

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast has asked India to reduce import duties on its cars for about two years so customers can get familiar with its products while a local manufacturing plant comes on stream, an executive said on Sunday. VinFast has started building a factory in the southern state of Tamil Nadu and hopes to start production by the middle of next year, for domestic sales first and then exports, its India CEO Pham Sanh Chau told Reuters. VinFast and Tamil Nadu said last month they have agreed to work toward an investment of up to $2 billion, with an intended commitment of $500 million for the first five years of the project.