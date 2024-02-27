Kroger-Albertsons merger: Shoppers discuss impact on grocery prices

Reuters
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) -Siemens Energy carried out far-reaching due diligence measures prior to its full takeover of wind turbine unit Siemens Gamesa, its CEO said, rebuffing shareholder criticism that major quality issues that subsequently emerged had been overlooked. Siemens Energy's leadership decided to go ahead with a 4 billion euro ($4.34 billion) bid - which later backfired over faulty components - based on a "sound information basis", Christian Bruch told shareholders at the group's annual general meeting. Earlier, shareholders had sharply criticised the company's leadership for the botched deal, which has thrown the group into its biggest crisis to date and essentially forced it to ask for billions of euros in state-backed guarantees to do its business.