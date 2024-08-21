Kroger sues government for blocking merger with Albertsons
Kroger filed a lawsuit against the Federal Trade Commission Monday as the government has attempted to block its merger with Albertsons.
Trump's Truth Social came into being as another of his schemes, and that's how it's proceeding. Since Biden exited the presidential race, the stock has been spiraling.
Monday marked the 20-year anniversary of Google’s IPO. The stock has appreciated over 6,500% since then.
(Bloomberg) -- Investors are starting to plow funds into Toronto's out-of-favor dividend-paying stocks after more than two years of antipathy, according to Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It's a trend that promises to grow as short-term interest rates in the country continue to be scaled back.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, which is majority-owned by former U.S. President Donald Trump, sank to record lows on Tuesday, following the Republican presidential candidate's recent return to rival social media platform X. Trump's dwindling lead in polls and election betting markets in recent weeks has also hit the stock, which has been seen by some retail traders as a bet on whether Trump would win a second term. "I've always looked at Truth Social and DJT as a voting mechanism versus an investment mechanism," said Lou Basenese, president and chief market strategist at MDB Capital in New York.
Target isn't alone. Walmart and Dollar General are also seeing the widely discussed issue get better.
The Canadian dollar strengthened to a five-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as hopes the U.S. economy could avoid recession bolstered sentiment and ahead of domestic inflation data that could guide expectations for Bank of Canada rate cuts. The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at 1.3640 to the U.S. dollar, or 73.31 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since July 15 at 1.3636. "The Canadian dollar, which increasingly functions as a proxy for global risk appetite, is gaining as investors pile into 'soft landing' bets and could continue to do so if tomorrow's domestic inflation data leaves monetary policy expectations broadly unchanged," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay.
Reuters sought to estimate the cashflow being generated by former President Donald J. Trump’s various businesses to try to understand how that business has changed over the past decade and the extent to which over $500 million in court judgments against him may put strains on that business. Reuters used established methodologies and consulted with experts in the different industries in which The Trump Organization operates to establish its estimate of around $80 million in cash after operating expenses from Trump’s businesses in 2024. With respect to Trump’s interests in real estate – the business on which he built his reputation – Reuters looked at each of the properties in which Trump has an interest individually.
Donald Trump's Truth Social parent company closed at a new low since merging to go public in March. Experts have compared it to a meme stock.
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump is a month away from being able to turn his paper social-media fortune into cold, hard cash. The question is, will he? The former president will be able to start selling bits and pieces of his $2.6 billion ownership in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., whose share
We recently published a list of Jim Cramer’s Latest Calls: Top 10 Stocks. Since Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) ranks 3rd on the list, it deserves a deeper look. Jim Cramer in a latest program said that if companies would “own up” to the changing circumstances, things would be “so much easier” for them as well as investors. “There […]
Berkshire Hathaway’s sales of about 100 million Bank of America shares in recent weeks appears to be impacting the stock price. Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett, who oversees the company’s $300 billion equity portfolio, appears to have taken advantage of the strength in financial stocks to pare the Bank of America holding, which is Berkshire’s third largest equity stake behind Apple and American Express. Berkshire Hathaway resumed its sales of Bank of America stock in recent days, unloading 14 million shares for about $550 million and dropping its stake in the banking giant to 12%.
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 2.5 per cent in July, according to Statistics Canada, down from 2.7 per cent in June.
