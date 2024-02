The Canadian Press

Before its shutdown this week, Lynx Air hoped to pay off some of its debt to a top investor through a purchase by rival discount carrier Flair Airlines. According to documents filed with the Alberta Court of King's Bench, proceeds from a tentative deal with Flair would have gone toward Lynx's $124.3-million debt to Indigo Partners, the U.S. private equity firm run by Bill Franke that owns one-quarter of Lynx. The 1,275-page filing refers to its fellow budget airline dozens of times, including to