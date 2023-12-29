KSHB 41 Weather Update
Gigantic waves pummelled California's coast on Thursday, including a rogue wave in Ventura County that crashed over the sea wall at a beach, causing minor injuries to at least eight people. The waves were caused by storms in the Pacific Ocean, which also led to flooding and evacuation orders, and left beaches covered in debris.
Freezing rain and rain continue across much of southern and central New Brunswick on Friday morning, with ice buildup in some areas.CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the type of precipitation varies across the province, depending on temperature and location. Freezing rain warnings are still in place for areas named on Thursday by Environment Canada, from Woodstock to the Moncton area.But some scattered regions now have snowfall warnings as well.Fundy National Park and Moncton and southeast New
Here’s how the encounter went down.
Tributes have been paid to a “standout” surfer after he was identified as the victim of a fatal shark attack on Thursday.
“I’m guessing a few people could sit in the thing, I’ll tell you that,” a wildlife expert said.
2023's grand finale will bring a mix of active weather across the region
Have you been missing the sun?
Another system to bring more rain and strong winds yet again to coastal British Columbia
The measures being taken to keep holiday-makers apart from great white sharks in Cape Town.
VANCOUVER — Unseasonably warm weather has broken temperature records in southern British Columbia, including century-old marks in the provincial capital. Multiple records fell on Wednesday at weather stations throughout Greater Victoria, where a high of 12.9 degrees surpassed a record set in 1922. Environment Canada says high temperature marks were also broken in West Vancouver, where the mercury hit 14 degrees and shattered a 1986 high by 2.5 degrees, and White Rock where the high of 13.5 degre
Ten people who were aboard an Air Tindi plane that crashed about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife have been safely rescued after spending the night in heated tents at the crash site.
Weather Network's Shannon Fernando explains, from coast to coast, the weather forecast nationwide on New Year's Eve. Prepare for the night's celebrations with insights into the nationwide weather forecast.
Extreme heat is proving especially lethal in some of the nation's most disadvantaged postcodes.
Scientists in B.C. have developed a carbon storage program that would take carbon dioxide from the air and push it deep into the ocean where it would be injected into basalt, a type of volcanic rock, and eventually turn into rock itself.
A white rhino calf was born at the Toronto Zoo this week. Zoo officials say a rhino named Sabi gave birth to a healthy calf just before 8 a.m. on Thursday. This is the 15-year-old rhino's second calf -- her first calf Theo was born in 2017 and left Toronto in late 2021. The zoo says Sabi arrived there in 2012 and her long reproductive cycles made conception a challenge. The zoo staff made adjustments to Sabi's daily careand diet, and her behaviour suggested that her hormonal cycles had switched
As Canada experiences an El Niño winter, it's causing some difficulties for ski resorts from coast to coast as avid skiers hope to hit the hills. As Sean Previl explains, even with some resorts having their snow-making abilities, Mother Nature remains at the helm when it comes to where you can and can't ski.
British fashion brands fear losing their royal warrants amid concerns they will fail to convince eco-conscious King Charles of their green credentials.
VANCOUVER — British Columbia's abnormally warm winter has left local ski resorts grappling with a lack of snow during the holiday tourism season, as resorts struggle to keep runs open. Fewer than half of Whistler Blackcomb's trails are open, while Vancouver's Mount Seymour is closed entirely while it waits for better conditions. Warmth related to the El Niño climate phenomenon this week has pushed temperatures to record highs in regions including Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, the Sunshine C
NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured the moment a cloud of charged plasma escaped the sun and whirled into space.
Bright auroras, with dancing lights in the sky, characterize the clear winter nights of northern Canada. Auroras are produced through the sun’s interaction with the Earth’s magnetic field. The number of auroras is increasing as the sun’s activity becomes stronger, approaching a solar maximum.