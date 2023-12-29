KSHB 41 Weather Update

CBC

Freezing rain and rain continue across much of southern and central New Brunswick on Friday morning, with ice buildup in some areas.CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the type of precipitation varies across the province, depending on temperature and location. Freezing rain warnings are still in place for areas named on Thursday by Environment Canada, from Woodstock to the Moncton area.But some scattered regions now have snowfall warnings as well.Fundy National Park and Moncton and southeast New