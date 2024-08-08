KSHB 41's Kevin Holmes learns about speed climbing
KSHB 41's Kevin Holmes learned more about speed climbing
KSHB 41's Kevin Holmes learned more about speed climbing
Oh, Anthony Ammirati. At least you're taking this one well with some humor. You'll recall that the French pole vaulter is the same guy who went very, very viral for his ... crotch hitting the bar while competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, a moment that the…
The former first lady reacted to Biles and fellow U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles bowing to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade on the Olympic podium.
The Canadian athlete, who has a popular OnlyFans account, jumped over 16 feet during the event final
This former Boston Bruins forward will no longer be a part of the Columbus Blue Jackets organization.
MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX, France (AP) — Chinese track cyclist Yuan Liying had to be helped off the track by two coaches after causing a heavy wreck when she barely missed out on advancing through the quarterfinals of the women's keirin on Thursday at the Paris Olympics.
It was the image that perhaps will be the most memorable one from the 2024 Paris Olympics: Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bowed down to Rebeca Andrade after the Brazilian gymnast won gold in the women's floor final, and there were meaningful reasons for
Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz recently won a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics in the Men's Final. The tennis champ has chosen to celebrate with a hair transformation – take a look…
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — The first sign of trouble Thursday night came when Noah Lyles started rounding the curve in the Olympic final of the 200 meters — the sprint that has always been his best race.
Thursday was getaway day for the Giants as they were set to finish up their road series with the Nationals before heading back to San Francisco. But for manager Bob Melvin, it ended up being a particularly short afternoon at the ballpark. Melvin couldn't make it through…
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Sha'Carri Richardson bailed out the U.S. women out from a near collapse Thursday in the Olympic 4x100 relay, overcoming a German runner in the anchor leg to help the Americans win their heat and move to the gold-medal race.
The Owen Sound Attack and Kingston Frontenacs involved in a trade featuring a former NHL draft pick
This former Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman has high expectations for his new club.
Hours after he won gold in a photo finish in the men's 100-meter dash, Noah Lyles performed the duty of a good boyfriend.
Lyles took the bronze.
Here's what the leaderboard looks like after Round 1 of the women's golf competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday at Le Golf National:
Dana White dismisses the notion that he doesn't like Belal Muhammad as a UFC champion. People noticed White's reaction when wrapping the belt around Muhammad's waist, in which the UFC boss appeared displeased with the outcome. He also
PARIS — It's been a tough few days for Andre De Grasse.
Anthony Ammirati's "bulge" has been a topic of conversation these Olympic Games
One wore a veil, the other fought with her head bare.
Players like Nikita Grebenkin and Vyacheslav Peksa provided some laughs off the ice while at the team's camp last month.