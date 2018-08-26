KSI v Logan Paul: YouTubers vow to have rematch after fight declared a draw

The boxing match between internet stars KSI and Logan Paul - billed as "the biggest thing that's ever happened on YouTube" - has ended in a draw.

The Manchester Arena crowed expressed their disappointment as they booed after the match was declared a "majority draw" following six rounds in a tightly-fought contest.

Speaking after the fight, 25-year-old KSI, who has more than 19 million YouTube subscribers and 4.4 billion video views, called for a rematch.

"I think there's only one thing to do," he said. "I think we have to have a rematch. Let's do it. That was fun."

His American opponent, 23, who has more than 18 million subscribers and 3.9 billion video views, echoed KSI, adding: "I think it's what the people want. Let's give them a rematch."

Fighting in the undercard before the main event were the stars' younger brothers Deji - also known as Comedy Shorts Gamer - and Jake Paul. The two are also popular YouTube personalities.

Jake Paul came out on top in the match after Deji's corner threw in the towel in the fifth round.

However, some fans were left disappointed by the main event after both KSI - real name Olatunji Olajide - and Logan Paul failed to live up to their pre-match fighting talk.

Before fight, KSI told Sky News he was "100% going to win" and Logan Paul said he knew "for a fact" he would emerge victorious.

"Can someone please refund my time? thanks," one viewer wrote on Twitter, while another added: "£7.50 for a draw. I'm mad."

The fight was a culmination of an online feud between the two which came after Logan Paul filmed a dead body at a suicide hotspot in Japan for a YouTube video - for which he was heavily criticised. He later apologised for the video.

The former US state wrestler, who is known mostly for his prank videos, addressed the controversy after the result was declared, saying he had been at the "lowest point in my life as a result of my actions".

He said KSI had "allowed me to take a step back from the internet and once again realise who I am".

KSI started his YouTube career in 2009 at the age of 15 and rose to fame making videos of himself playing video games.

Saturday's fight was not his first time in the ring. He fought another social media star, Joe Weller, earlier this year, knocking him out in the third round.