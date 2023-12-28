KU Jayhawks basketball players work holiday clinic, practice for Wichita State game

Kansas men’s basketball players have been extremely busy since returning from their hometowns and a 3 1/2-day Christmas vacation on Tuesday night.

“Everybody went home (after Friday’s 75-60 victory over Yale). Everybody made it home. Everybody got back last night,” Self said Wednesday afternoon of the Jayhawks, who served as Kansas Basketball Holiday Camp counselors for more than 700 youths from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse, as well as the Jayhawks’ practice facility and Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

The clinic was held after a morning practice that was conducted several hours after a team workout Tuesday night.

“We’re doing the clinic now. We’ll practice again tomorrow (Thursday), then go to Kansas City on Friday. We have two more practices before playing Wichita State,” Self explained.

No. 2-ranked KU (11-1) will meet the Shockers (8-4) at 3 p.m., Saturday, in T-Mobile Center.

KU freshman guard Johnny Furphy, who missed Friday’s win over Yale while fulfilling a family commitment in Melbourne, Australia, had no travel problems. He participated in practice Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as the clinic.

“He got back last night,” Self said Wednesday. “He practiced well. He didn’t act tired at all, but he’s got to be worn out. That’s a long trip.”

In fact, it’s about 18,000 miles by plane round trip.

The Shockers, who have lost three of their last four games, fell to Missouri 82-72 on Dec. 3 in Columbia. Kansas State prevailed over the Shockers 69-60 last Thursday at T-Mobile Center before a crowd of 18,660.

“I’m excited for the game in Kansas City,” Self said. “Wichita State will be a challenge for us, no question. In theory we should be a little rusty, Wichita State too.”

Tickets remain available for the game.

“They hadn’t sold near as many tickets as what we hoped, because it is not part of our season-ticket package. Hopefully we’ll get that number up there and it’ll be a great turnout,” Self said Wednesday.

As far as exact number of tickets sold, Self said: “I have no idea. They just told me there were plenty of tickets available.”

Recently on his Hawk Talk radio show, Self spoke of how impressed he was with the 16,300 fans at the Yale game and expressed hope the WSU game would draw at least 14,000 to 15,000 fans.

“The crowd was unbelievable (for the Yale game with KU students showing up despite being on semester break),” Self said. “They certainly made a difference no question. We’ve got to sell more tickets (for WSU) since it’s not part of the season-ticket package. The last we heard was 12 or 13 (thousand) with some good ones left. Hopefully we’ll get a couple more thousand sold and have a 14-to-15,000 seat game. K-State played Wichita State there a couple nights ago and had 18,600 there. We have to figure out a way to do the same thing.”

Wednesday’s holiday clinic for youths was sold out weeks ago, with just under 800 youths and many parents on hand. Several of KU’s women’s basketball players also worked the clinic which included passing, dribbling, rebounding, shooting and defense drills in the three locales.

Self introduced all his players to the campers. Players signed autographs for an hour prior to the 2 p.m. start.

Self, while monitoring the proceedings, told The Star he was impressed with another KU team, the football team, which upended UNLV 49-36 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl played Tuesday night before 26,478 fans in Arizona.

“I watched every play after the first quarter, after practice last night,” Self said. “I’m happy for the football team. They won the bowl game and I certainly believe the table has been set for a great 2024 season, too.

“They were great,” Self added. “I don’t know (QB) Jason Bean. I’m really happy for him.”

Bean, a senior, completed 19 of 28 passes for 449 yards and six touchdown passes.

“Our wideouts showed out last night. It was a free-flowing offensive game,” Self stated.

Lawrence Arnold had six receptions for 132 yards and three touchdowns. Luke Grimm had four catches for 160 yards and three TDs. Quentin Skinner had two catches for 80 yards.

KU had 18 penalties for 216 yards; UNLV nine for 99 yards.

“Nobody’s going to remember the penalties. They’re just going to remember 9-4 (record) and we won the bowl game,” Self said. “It was a great season. Congratulations to the football staff and players. That was good.”