Kumbh Mela stampede latest: Many feared dead in crowd crush at world’s largest religious festival

Aftermath of stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela, or the Great Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj (Reuters)

Dozens are feared to have died in multiple stampedes at India’s Kumbh Mela festival, as millions of Hindu devotees gathered for a ritual bath at the confluence of three sacred rivers.

The crowd crush began at around 4am this morning at Prayagraj, where the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet. Witnesses reported chaotic scenes as crowds surged forward, trampling people who were resting or sitting along the riverbanks.

Death tolls vary from seven to as many as 50, while neither the central nor state government has yet to release any official toll.

Distraught families gathered outside temporary medical centres, searching for missing relatives, while emergency teams attended to the injured and police struggled to regain control over the crowds.

Wednesday marked a particularly significant bathing day, with officials anticipating a record turnout of 100 million devotees at the pilgrimage site. The Maha Kumbh Mela, which takes place every 12 years, began on 13 January, with over 400 million people expected to visit before the festival concludes.

Authorities are now facing scrutiny over crowd control measures as rescue operations continue.

Dozens of people were reported dead early this morning as tens of thousands of Hindus rushed to take a holy bath in the river at the massive Maha Kumbh festival in northern India, local media reported.

