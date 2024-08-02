Kurt Russell and Michelle Pfeiffer rumored to star in new ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff series

“Yellowstone” will premiere its final episodes this fall, but new details have emerged about how the western series may continue.

On Nov. 10, “Yellowstone” will return with new episodes via the Paramount Network for the first time in nearly two years. The first half of “Yellowstone” premiered in November 2022 and the second half will beam into television screens this fall.

While these final episodes will be the end of Taylor Sheridan’s cowboy epic in its current form, it may not be the end of the Western saga.

TVLine reported Thursday that Kurt Russell, Michelle Pfeiffer and Patrick J. Adams are nearing deals to star in a “Yellowstone” spinoff series tentatively titled, “The Madison.” The show’s rumored synopsis reads:

“[’The Madison’] is rumored to follow wealthy matriarch Stacy Clyburn and her family as they leave New York City and head to Montana in the wake of her husband and brother-in-law’s tragic deaths in a plane crash,” TVLine reported.

Filming on the “The Madison” is rumored to begin later this month in Montana, New York and Texas. The series is expected to premiere sometime in 2025, according to TVLine.

Hours after these new details emerged, Puck News reported that “The Madison” will likely be connected to “Yellowstone” in some form.

Puck also corroborated that Pfeiffer is in talks to star in “The Madison” and that Russell is interested, but has not closed as a deal, since he may have a potential scheduling conflict with season 2 of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.”

While “The Madison” may be connected to “Yellowstone,” Puck reported that a follow-up show to the Western series is still in the works with original stars Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly and Luke Grimes.

This potential follow-up series would not include Kevin Costner, who starred on “Yellowstone” from 2018 to 2023. Costner previously stated in a social media video that he will not be back for the final series episodes premiering this fall.

Finally, Puck reported that Matthew McConaughey, who was rumored to star in a “Yellowstone” follow-up, is likely out on starring in the series.