Kwasi Kwarteng refuses to rule out Tory comeback from himself or Liz Truss

Kwasi Kwarteng has refused to rule out a comeback from himself or Liz Truss.

The former chancellor, who last week appeared to take the blame for the Tory general election defeat, admitted he has “exchanged one or two Whatsapps” with the former prime minister in recent days.

Ms Truss - who lost her seat in the vote - is best known for her short-lived tenure in No 10, when she devised the disastrous mini-budget with Mr Kwarteng.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Monday 8 July, Mr Kwarteng suggested a comeback could be on the cards.

“Let’s see... can’t rule anything in or out,” he said.