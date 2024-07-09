Ky. Mom Arrested After Her Baby's Body Is Allegedly Found Decomposing in Plastic Bag Inside Trunk

Daira Meijia Aguilar, 22, has been charged with abuse of a corpse

Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Daira Meijia Aguilar

A Kentucky mother was arrested after authorities allege her newborn baby was found dead in a trash bag inside the trunk of her car.

On Saturday, July 6, officers responded to a Louisville, Ky., home on a report of a baby who was in a bag with possible blood on it and hidden in a closet, according to an arrest report filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court and reviewed by PEOPLE.

At the scene, officers spoke with 22-year-old Daira Meijia Aguilar, who claimed she gave birth to the baby “on or about July 2,” the arrest report states. She allegedly told investigators that she then wrapped the newborn in a blanket and placed the baby in a trash bag before putting it in the closet, per the report.

The next day, officers allegedly found the baby in the trunk of a car Aguilar claimed was hers, according to the report.

“The child appeared to be a full-term newborn in early stages of decomposition,” Louisville police said in the report. Details regarding the baby’s cause of death were not provided in the arrest report.

According to the report, Aguilar was arrested on a charge of abuse of a corpse. It’s unclear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on her behalf.



Read the original article on People.