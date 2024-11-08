Ky. police ask for help finding man accused of killing mother, setting fire to house

Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Wayne County man who allegedly killed his mother and set her home ablaze.

The Wayne County Fire Department found a woman believed to be Mary J. Fulton, 64, of Monticello, when they went to her home on Old Springs Road in response to a fire, Kentucky State Police said in a news release.

Her son, Joseph K. Fulton, 43, “reportedly made statements claiming he shot his mother and set the house on fire,” state police said.

Joseph Fulton, who lived at the home with his mother, was not there when emergency responders arrived. State police said he “is considered armed and dangerous and has an active arrest warrant.”

State police said Wayne County 911 contacted them to ask for help investigating at about 1 a.m. Friday.

Fulton is 6 feet tall and 150 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and possibly tan or khaki pants. He may be driving a gray or tan 2008 Dodge Nitro with Kentucky license plate BHH801, which state police said is registered to his mother.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call state police Post 11 at 606-878-6622, call 911 or text the state police tip line at 67283, starting the message with “KSPTIP.”