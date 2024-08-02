KY rejected nearly 600 personalized license plate requests last year. See the top 20
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) rejected 583 personalized license plate requests in 2023, and out of those, it’s safe to say the agency’s least favorite letter is F, especially if it follows the letter A or M or if it appears before K.
The results of an Open Records Act request submitted by the Herald-Leader show that, among the most frequently rejected character combinations, obscenity is a common theme.
If you’re interested in requesting your own personalized Kentucky license plate - and want to boost your chances of getting it approved - here’s what to know about the process along with the 20 most frequently rejected character combinations.
What were the most frequently rejected plate requests in 2023?
These were the 20 character combinations the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet most commonly denied for personalized license plates. The requests were rejected because of obscenity, which state law bars Kentucky license plates from displaying.
REQUESTED PLATE TEXT
DENIAL REASON
FAFO
KRS 186.164 Obscene
SLOWAF
KRS 186.164 Obscene
DEADAF
KRS 186.164 Obscene
LATEAF
KRS 186.164 Obscene
OFKGVN
KRS 186.164 Obscene
OFKS
KRS 186.164 Obscene
BAD 4SS
KRS 186.164 Obscene
1BADMF
KRS 186.164 Obscene
F YOU
KRS 186.164 Obscene
FAST AF
KRS 186.164 Obscene
GYATT
KRS 186.164 Obscene
AZZMAN
KRS 186.164 Obscene
ASSMAN
KRS 186.164 Obscene
OMWTF
KRS 186.164 Obscene
FK
KRS 186.164 Obscene
FKOFF
KRS 186.164 Obscene
FCKIT
KRS 186.164 Obscene
SH1T
KRS 186.164 Obscene
4 FKSAK
KRS 186.164 Obscene
OMW2FK
KRS 186.164 Obscene
How to request a personalized license plate in Kentucky:
To start, all personalized plate requests must be submitted through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s website. To get the process started visit drive.ky.gov and navigate to the website’s vehicle services tab, then click on the license plates link.
On the plate list application page, you’ll be prompted to run a search to see if your requested plate is available. Select the type of license plate you want and then click personalize. If the plate is available, click “request this plate” and you’ll be asked to enter your personal information to submit your application.
Requirements for a requested plate:
Only A to Z letters, numbers between 1 and 9 and spaces or dashes are allowed for personalization requests
Specifically, the letters I, Q and U are no longer available for plate personalization. This is in line with the visibility rules for license plates
Plate requests are granted on a first-come, first-served basis
For passenger vehicle plates, the character limit is six letters and/or numbers in addition to one space or dash. For motorcycles, it’s five letters and/or numbers in addition to a space or dash
Personalized plate fees vary based on the type of plate you want. For a specialized plate, such as “Friends of Coal,” the fee is $25, and for a standard plate it’s $43. Note this fee is in addition to any registration fees you’ll be asked to pay by your county clerk.
Personalized license plates undergo a review. Look out for a pre-approval form in your mail or email inbox. If you receive that pre-approval notification, take it to your local county clerk’s office along with any other registration documents you might need, such as proof of insurance and photo ID. Pay any fees the county clerk requires you to pay.
According to the KYTC, it takes about four to six weeks from when the application is made for a personalized plate to be manufactured, processed and shipped to the county clerk’s office for pick-up by the customer.
Do you have a question about the law in Kentucky for our service journalism team? Send us an email at ask@herald-leader.com or fill out our Know Your Kentucky form.