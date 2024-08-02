KY rejected nearly 600 personalized license plate requests last year. See the top 20

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) rejected 583 personalized license plate requests in 2023, and out of those, it’s safe to say the agency’s least favorite letter is F, especially if it follows the letter A or M or if it appears before K.

The results of an Open Records Act request submitted by the Herald-Leader show that, among the most frequently rejected character combinations, obscenity is a common theme.

If you’re interested in requesting your own personalized Kentucky license plate - and want to boost your chances of getting it approved - here’s what to know about the process along with the 20 most frequently rejected character combinations.

What were the most frequently rejected plate requests in 2023?

These were the 20 character combinations the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet most commonly denied for personalized license plates. The requests were rejected because of obscenity, which state law bars Kentucky license plates from displaying.

REQUESTED PLATE TEXT DENIAL REASON FAFO KRS 186.164 Obscene SLOWAF KRS 186.164 Obscene DEADAF KRS 186.164 Obscene LATEAF KRS 186.164 Obscene OFKGVN KRS 186.164 Obscene OFKS KRS 186.164 Obscene BAD 4SS KRS 186.164 Obscene 1BADMF KRS 186.164 Obscene F YOU KRS 186.164 Obscene FAST AF KRS 186.164 Obscene GYATT KRS 186.164 Obscene AZZMAN KRS 186.164 Obscene ASSMAN KRS 186.164 Obscene OMWTF KRS 186.164 Obscene FK KRS 186.164 Obscene FKOFF KRS 186.164 Obscene FCKIT KRS 186.164 Obscene SH1T KRS 186.164 Obscene 4 FKSAK KRS 186.164 Obscene OMW2FK KRS 186.164 Obscene

How to request a personalized license plate in Kentucky:

To start, all personalized plate requests must be submitted through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s website. To get the process started visit drive.ky.gov and navigate to the website’s vehicle services tab, then click on the license plates link.

On the plate list application page, you’ll be prompted to run a search to see if your requested plate is available. Select the type of license plate you want and then click personalize. If the plate is available, click “request this plate” and you’ll be asked to enter your personal information to submit your application.

Requirements for a requested plate:

Only A to Z letters, numbers between 1 and 9 and spaces or dashes are allowed for personalization requests

Specifically, the letters I, Q and U are no longer available for plate personalization. This is in line with the visibility rules for license plates

Plate requests are granted on a first-come, first-served basis

For passenger vehicle plates, the character limit is six letters and/or numbers in addition to one space or dash. For motorcycles, it’s five letters and/or numbers in addition to a space or dash

Personalized plate fees vary based on the type of plate you want. For a specialized plate, such as “Friends of Coal,” the fee is $25, and for a standard plate it’s $43. Note this fee is in addition to any registration fees you’ll be asked to pay by your county clerk.

Personalized license plates undergo a review. Look out for a pre-approval form in your mail or email inbox. If you receive that pre-approval notification, take it to your local county clerk’s office along with any other registration documents you might need, such as proof of insurance and photo ID. Pay any fees the county clerk requires you to pay.

According to the KYTC, it takes about four to six weeks from when the application is made for a personalized plate to be manufactured, processed and shipped to the county clerk’s office for pick-up by the customer.

Do you have a question about the law in Kentucky for our service journalism team? Send us an email at ask@herald-leader.com or fill out our Know Your Kentucky form.