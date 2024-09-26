Some Ky. schools, including one in Lexington, cancel classes Friday for Hurricane Helene

Several Kentucky school districts, including a private school in Lexington, are canceling in-person classes Friday as Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall in Florida and drench much of the southeastern U.S.

Rain is expected to move into Lexington around 8 p.m. Friday and continue until early next week. Some parts of Kentucky may receive 2-4 inches of rain by the end of the weekend.

Among the school districts canceling in-person classes are Bell County and Harlan County. Lexington Christian Academy is canceling classes altogether for an “inclement weather day,” said school spokesperson Dan Koett.

Fayette Superintendent Demetrus Liggins said shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday that the district has “no plans” to cancel classes at FCPS schools.

In Harlan County, the district said in a social media post: “Substantial rain has fallen in the area, causing creeks to rise. Significant rain is expected, prompting a flood watch throughout the area as the remnants of Hurricane Helene move through tonight and Friday.

“We are also under a high wind warning, with winds expected to reach 60 miles per hour. The safety of our students continues to be our top priority,” the post said. “We appreciate your understanding the decision to close on Friday.”

It was not immediately clear if Harlan would move to remote learning.

In Bell County, the district posted on social media: “Due to the warning of dangerous weather, Bell County Schools will operate remotely.”

Other districts that have moved classes online Friday include Rowan County, Middlesboro Independent, Lewis County and Lawrence County.