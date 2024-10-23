KY Sen. Johnnie Turner dies after law mower accident last month in Harlan

FRANKFORT, July 19 – Sen. Johnnie Turner, R-Harlan, suggested legislation to increase signage in highway work zones to prevent serious injuries during Tuesday’s Interim Joint Committee on Transportation meeting.

Kentucky Sen. Johnnie Turner, 76, an attorney from Harlan who suffered serious injuries in a lawn mower accident last month, has died, according to fellow Eastern Kentucky state Senator Phillip Wheeler.

Turner was injured Sept. 15 when he drove a mower into the deep end of an empty swimming pool at his home, Kentucky State Police said at the time. His death was the result of injuries sustained in that tragedy, according to a Facebook post from Wheeler announcing Turner’s death.

Turner was taken to Harlan ARH Hospital and then transferred to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by helicopter, where he was placed in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

Senate Republicans said in an update Sept. 25 that Turner was still in ICU but was making improvements, in good spirits and had completed his first physical therapy assessment.

Turner, a Republican, was running for re-election in District 29, which includes Bell, Floyd, Harlan, Knott and Letcher counties.

“Johnnie was (a) fervent Christian, which was demonstrated by his great generosity. Simply put, Johnnie was one of the most generous people I have ever met,” Wheeler wrote.

“An ardent UK Sports fan, Johnnie held numerous season tickets to the basketball and football games and gave them out freely to family and friends. I was both the beneficiary of his generosity and saw countless examples of it during my time in the legislature whether it was buying staff lunch, giving away ball tickets, or listening to him discuss the number of Honeybaked Hams he needed to pick up as Christmas gifts.”

Turner’s opponent, David Suhr, of Middlesboro, withdrew from the race Oct. 15, citing his active military status, WKCB in Hindman reported.

In a statement signed by “Team Turner” on Turner’s Facebook page that day, Turner thanked Suhr for his service and wished him well. The post said Turner was “grateful for the many prayers and good wishes he has received as he continues to recover from the injuries he sustained last month. The Turner Family sincerely appreciates everyone who has reached out in the last few weeks for the love and kindness that has been shown.“

Turner had served in the state Senate since 2021, according to the Legislative Research Center, and had served in the Kentucky House of Representatives from 1999 to 2002.

Turner was a medic in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969, according to LRC.