Kentucky student charged in 4th school threat incident statewide this week

A juvenile has been arrested for making a threat against a middle school in Garrard County, marking the latest in a string of arrests and class cancelations because of threats to schools across Kentucky this week.

At 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Garrard County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an online post circulating that contained a threat to Garrard Middle School.

Sheriff’s officials determined the location of the person responsible for the post, and a juvenile was charged with Terroristic Threatening 1st degree, a felony, for creating and posting the threat, a department Facebook post said.

The investigation determined the post was created and distributed by the juvenile charged in this case who acted alone in the creation and distribution of the threat.

The post was made and distributed after school hours and sheriff’s officials worked alongside Garrard County Schools, the statement said

Earlier this week, a 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were arrested in Marion County after officials say they made threats that, in at least one case, caused concern for schools in several states.

The students were arrested Monday and Tuesday in two separate incidents in Marion County, Kentucky State Police said.

Marion County Public Schools canceled classes Monday because of that threat, according to a statement posted on the school district’s website.

School threats continued on Wednesday, as Adair County Superintendent Jason Faulkner said in a Facebook post that classes were canceled because the district, about 40 miles south of Marion County, received a “substantiated threat” on Wednesday morning.

And on Thursday, Kentucky State Police said in a statement they had been investigating recent school threats in the Ashland area but did not provide specifics.