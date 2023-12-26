Kyiv administration launches major civilian safety exercise across city’s districts

Kyiv authorities organize safety drills through year-end, practicing checkpoints, vehicle searches

A major exercise operation will be held in different districts of Kyiv to improve public safety from Dec. 26 to 28, the city’s military administration reported this morning.

The exercise is being conducted by the Kyiv City State Administration, the patrol police, the national police, and other related organizations.

Its goal is to improve the system of management, organization, and effective protection of public safety "in the event of an escalation of the situation" in the capital.

During the exercises, temporary checkpoints will be in place along with new road signs and engineering barriers.

"According to the conditions, checks of vehicles, documents, checkpoint security elements, and certain demonstration, search and counter-sabotage measures are being practiced," the Kyiv City State Administration said.

