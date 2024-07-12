Kyiv asks allies to drop limits on strikes in Russia

STORY: Ukraine on Thursday called on NATO allies to lift restrictions on its use of long-range weapons against targets in Russia, saying that would be "game-changer" in its war with Moscow.

"If we want to win, if we want to prevail, if we want to save our country and to defend it, we need to lift all the limitations."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was speaking at a joint news conference with the head of NATO, where he thanked the security alliance for their support, but urged speedy action, as Russia's invasion nears two and a half years.

His request to end the weapons limits come days after the White House reaffirmed them on U.S.-supplied weapons, following a wave of Russian air strikes including a missile that struck a Kyiv children's hospital.

Ukrainian forces are only allowed to use American weapons just inside Russia's border, against targets supporting Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Some other NATO members have given Kyiv the clearance to use their donated weapons to strike targets deep inside Russia.

Zelenskiy's cabinet chief pointed out to a public forum on the last day of the NATO summit that Russian forces had no restrictions in their war efforts.

Andryi Yermak said it was "impossible" to fight Russia unless allies drop the limitations.

"[The] enemy can directly attack our civilians, children in hospitals, schools, and we have these restrictions. I think that this will be a really game changer and I hope that our partners understand that and agree this decision as soon as possible."

Also on Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden said he and U.S. military and intelligence officials were making decisions on "a day-to-day basis on how far they should go in."