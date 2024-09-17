BBC commentator's daughter 'shot dead with crossbow while tied up' in Bushey triple killing, court hears

BBC commentator's daughter 'shot dead with crossbow while tied up' in Bushey triple killing, court hears

A BBC commentator’s daughter was tied up when she and her sister were shot dead with a crossbow and their mother was stabbed, a court has heard.

Former soldier Kyle Clifford, 26, is accused of murdering Carol, Louise and Hannah Hunt at their family home in Hertfordshire in July.

He appeared for the first time in court on Tuesday morning, when details of the alleged crimes were revealed.

Prosecutor David Burns told the court Clifford is accused of falsely imprisoning Louise Hunt before she, her sister, and her mother were allegedly murdered.

“Police were called to the property by Hannah Hunt”, he told the court, and said she told the 999 operator that she, her sister, and her mother had been shot and she “feared she was going to die”.

“The phone call then cut off, she managed to re-establish connection and called and ambulance. The phone cut off again.

“Police attended and found Hannah Hunt lying near the doorway. She had been shot with a crossbow in the chest.

“They went in and found Louise Hunt tied to a chair, also shot with a crossbow.

“They found their mother, Carol Hunt. She had been stabbed with a knife and suffered multiple injuries.

“All three passed away while at the property.”

Court artist drawing of Kyle Clifford appearing via videolink at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA) (PA Wire)

Clifford faces three counts of murder, as well as two charges of possession of an offensive weapon and one count of false imprisonment.

The former security guard and soldier in the British Army was arrested 22 hours later in a cemetery in Enfield, having apparently shot himself in the chest with the crossbow.

Clifford, sporting a thick beard and wearing a white jumper, appeared at Westminster magistrates court via a videolink from Kempston police station, where he is being held in custody.

He was very softly spoken and simply nodded to confirm his identity. Before the hearing began, the court was told he has a “voice injury” which affects the volume of his speech.

At a second hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Justice Johnston said a plea hearing would take place in late November or early December. A trial lasting up to five weeks would not happen until next spring.

The court heard Clifford is now a wheelchair user and the trial cannot take place at the Old Bailey as it does not have the appropriate facility. Cambridge crown court is being considered as an appropriate trial venue.

Clifford has been receiving hospital treatment before charges were announced on Tuesday morning by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kyle Clifford has been charged with three counts of murder, false imprisonment and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon (Hertfordshire Police/PA) (PA Wire)

Clifford, of Rendlesham Road, Enfield, north London, is accused of all three murders, as well as false imprisonment, possession of 10 inch butcher’s knife, and possession of a MXT 405 crossbow.

Before the magistrates court hearing began, Clifford, of Rendlesham Road, Enfield, north London, asked with the help of a police officer for details of who was in court.

He was told that around 20 members of the media, together with lawyers in the case, were in the hearing room.

Mr Justice Johnston remanded Clifford in custody until the next hearing for him to enter pleas.

On announcing the charges, Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the Hunt familyand their loved ones as they continue to come to terms with their loss.

“Over the past couple of months, we have been working hard to gather as much evidence as possible and establish the full circumstances of what happened that day.

“Today, we have managed to secure charges against Kyle Clifford in connection with the murders of Carol, Hannah and Louise Hunt.

“Although it has taken some time to reach this stage, we can now move forward with the judicial process and seek justice for their family.”

Lisa Ramsarran, chief crown prosecutor for CPS Thames and Chiltern, added: "Our thoughts remain with the Hunt family and all those who have been affected by this tragic incident.

Victims: Carol, Louise and Hannah Hunt (ES Composite)

"As criminal proceedings are active, there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online that could prejudice the defendant's right to a fair trial."

Last week, Mr Hunt issued a poignant message as he returned to work as a BBC 5Live racing commentator at Brighton Racecourse.

“Carol and I had our last weekend away together in Brighton at the end of May and, looking out from the press box, out to sea, my knees buckled recalling us on the wild rapids ride on the pier just over three months ago,” he said.

“Soaked to the skin and laughing like teenagers.

“But I know the girls are with me at all times and would have been gently encouraging me to take a breath or two, and stride on."

He continued: “The warmth from everyone at the track was so striking with hugs and kindness washing over me all day. My thanks to everyone who has contacted me, to Racetech who made things so straightforward, and all racegoers who said hello.

"Amy [Mr Hunt’s surviving daughter] and I are determined to take small steps forward whenever we feel able. To that end, today was a good day and I’m grateful for it.”

Clifford did not enter any pleas at his two court hearings.