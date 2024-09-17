Kyle Clifford charged with murders of BBC racing commentator John Hunt’s wife and daughters

Kyle Clifford has been charged with the murders of the wife and two daughters of BBC racing commentator John Hunt who were killed in a crossbow attack at their home in Bushey.

Clifford, 26, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday following the incident in Hertfordshire on 9 July.

Carol Hunt, 61, and two of her and Mr Hunt’s daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were found fatally injured at the family home in Ashlyn Close.

Kyle Clifford, 26, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (PA Wire)

Clifford has been charged with three counts of murder, false imprisonment and two counts of possession of offensive weapons, Hertfordshire Police said on Tuesday.

Police were previously unable to speak to the suspect while he received treatment for an injury in hospital.

Detective chief inspector Nick Gardner, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the Hunt family and their loved ones as they continue to come to terms with their loss.

“Over the past couple of months, we have been working hard to gather as much evidence as possible and establish the full circumstances of what happened that day.

Pictures left on floral tributes at Ashlyn Close, Bushey, where the family were killed (PA Wire)

“Today, we have managed to secure charges against Kyle Clifford in connection with the murders of Carol, Hannah and Louise Hunt.

“Although it has taken some time to reach this stage, we can now move forward with the judicial process and seek justice for their family.”

Clifford, of Rendlesham Road in Enfield, north London, will appear remotely in court on Tuesday and has been under arrest since 10 July, the force said.

Lisa Ramsarran, chief crown prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in Thames and Chiltern, said: “Our thoughts remain with the Hunt family and all those who have been affected by this tragic incident.”

A view of police at the scene in Bushey in July (PA)

Following the loss of three of their family members, Mr Hunt and his third daughter Amy said their devastation “cannot be put into words”.

In the statement released in July, the pair also described the aftermath of the attack as “an extremely difficult time for us”.

Friends, family and colleagues paid tribute to the Hunts, praising them as “the most gentle, beautiful family”.

Hannah’s boyfriend, Alex Klein, remembered “the love of my life” in a post on social media and shared a picture of the couple together. He said: “RIP the love of my life, I will never forget you, stolen from me too soon. The brightest light in my life. My brave queen for life. Until we meet again... I love you Hansy.”

BBC and ITV presenters were among those paying tribute to the family, with Radio 5 Live host Mark Chapman sending his love to Mr Hunt and his family ahead of the coverage of England’s Euro 2024 semi-final in the summer.

A clearly emotional Mr Chapman said: “John Hunt is our colleague and our friend, not just to the current 5 Live sports team, but to all of those who’ve worked here with him over the past 20 years, and also to all of you who have enjoyed his superb commentaries. So, on behalf of everybody connected to 5 Live Sports, our love and thoughts and support are with John and his family.”