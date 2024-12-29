Kyle Falconer is bringing out a new acoustic album.

The View frontman, 37, will release ‘The One I Love the Most’ on 7 February, and the album will feature stripped down versions of his songs from The View and his solo LPs – all inspired by women – and also features new track ‘Angelina’.

Kyle told the NME about the upcoming release: “‘The One I Love The Most’ came from an idea I had after getting my own studio in Spain. I thought about all the girls’ names I had written about and thought it would be a great romantic idea to put them all in one place and release the record for Valentine’s Day.

“I wanted to show the songs as they were without all the production and we captured the first essence of them.

“It’s great to see the different feelings along the album and my ups and downs, from the childlike writing of ‘Claudia’ to the more in depth idea of ‘Kelly’ as I have seen and heard more of the world.”

The View tracks on the record are from the band’s debut album ‘Hats Off to the Buskers’ as well as songs from their releases up to the 2023 record ‘Exorcism of Youth’.

Kyle’s new record was made at his La Sierra Casa retreat near Alicante in Spain.

The singer-songwriter produced the project himself and performed all vocals and instruments – except for contributions from Drew Palmer and Neeve Zahra.

It comes after Kyle and The Libertines guitarist Carl Barât recently held a new “songwriting getaway” course in his La Sierra Casa retreat earlier this year.

The View also recently backed Liam Gallagher on his ‘Definitely Maybe Tour’ earlier this year ahead of the 2025 Oasis reunion.

‘The One I Love The Most’ Full Tracklist

‘Dixie’

‘Rebecca’

‘Gem’

‘Blondie’

‘Lilly Anne’

‘Penny’

‘Laura’

‘Lucy’ featuring PROSE

‘Claudia’

‘Kelly’

‘Madonna’

‘Angelina’