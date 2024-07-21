Kyle Gass Deletes Instagram Apology For Trump Shooting Remarks
Actor and Tenacious D guitarist Kyle Gass has deleted his Instagram apology for his quip about the shooting incident involving Donald Trump.
Gass was presented a birthday cake by bandmate Jack Black at a Sydney, Australia concert on July 14. Asked to make a wish, Gass said, “Don’t miss Trump next time.”
More from Deadline
Rapper Blxst Posts Video Of Break-In At His Home With His Family Present
Jack Black Cancels Tenacious D Tour, Says He Was "Blindsided" By Partner's Trump Assassination Comment; Kyle Gass "Incredibly Sorry" But Dropped By Agency
Tenacious D Postpones Tonight's Australia Concert Following Controversial "Don't Miss Trump Next Time" Remarks
Gass later apologized on Instagram.
“I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone,” he wrote in his message. “What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”
The remainder of the Tenacious D tour was canceled as backlash mounted for the remark.
Black said he was “blindsided” by his bandmate’s comment.
“I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form,” the “School of Rock” star said in a statement.
“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding,” Black added.
Black released the same statement on Instagram.
Best of Deadline
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2024: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
2024 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
All the Surprise Songs Taylor Swift Has Played On The Eras Tour So Far
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.