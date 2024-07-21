Kyle Gass Deletes Instagram Apology For Trump Shooting Remarks

Actor and Tenacious D guitarist Kyle Gass has deleted his Instagram apology for his quip about the shooting incident involving Donald Trump.

Gass was presented a birthday cake by bandmate Jack Black at a Sydney, Australia concert on July 14. Asked to make a wish, Gass said, “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

Gass later apologized on Instagram.

“I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone,” he wrote in his message. “What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”

The remainder of the Tenacious D tour was canceled as backlash mounted for the remark.

Black said he was “blindsided” by his bandmate’s comment.

“I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form,” the “School of Rock” star said in a statement.

“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding,” Black added.

Black released the same statement on Instagram.

