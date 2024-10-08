Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky 'Get Along Well and Still Communicate' amid Separation, Teddi Mellencamp Says (Exclusive)

"When you look at the history of other people that are going through ups and downs, I think they're doing pretty great," Mellencamp says of the estranged couple

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty; Jesse Grant/Getty From left: Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are amicable moving forward amid their separation, according to Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 43, tells PEOPLE that her close friend Richards is doing “amazing” which is “a testament to both Kyle and Mauricio on how well they get along and still communicate.”

“I think that shows the love that's there throughout their family and their life and the kind of people that they are because that's not common,” she adds. “And, you know, no one knows what the future holds.”

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank From left: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky

The reality star added that she is wishing the pair “all the best.”

“When you look at the history of other people that are going through ups and downs, I think they're doing pretty great,” she shares.

Fans can expect more dish on their Bravo favorites when Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge host the live podcast event, TWOTSCON: Two Ts In A Pod, at iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, Calif., on Nov. 1. The co-hosts will be joined by fellow Real Housewives stars Dolores Catania, Heather Dubrow, Cynthia Bailey, Marysol Patton and more special guests.

JC Olivera/Getty From left: Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp

“What makes our show so successful is our relationship with the people listening to it and being able to answer the questions that they really have,” Mellencamp Arroyave tells PEOPLE of their podcast. “Because we can. We can talk till we're blue in the face, but ultimately we want to dig into the stuff people really want to know.”

“I think that's the beauty of us having both being on a show at one point and also having that insight, we're able to give people information that they wouldn't necessarily have,” she adds. “But also, we're a little bit messy, so like, we're willing to ask the hard questions, where I think a lot of time people are going to skate around the issue, and we don't do that. We don't play that way.”

As for Richards and Umansky, they announced their separation in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage. The pair share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. The Bravo star is also a mom to daughter Farrah Brittany, 35, from her previous marriage with Guraish Aldjufrie.

The entire family posed together over the weekend at a friend's wedding.

JB Lacroix/WireImage Portia Umansky, Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards, Farrah Aldjufrie, Alexia Umansky and Sophia Umansky attend the grand opening of Kyle Richards new boutique 'Kyle By Alene Too' held at Kyle by Alene Too on July 21, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California.

In May, Richards revealed on the Bitch Bible podcast that Umansky had moved out of their family home.

“I always knew when that day came it would feel strange. Very real all of a sudden. And that’s exactly what happened,” the actress said. “I’m used to having a lot of chaos and stuff going around at my house. The day that he moved out was just strange because I came home and I was like, 'everything's so quiet.' ”

Live and virtual tickets to TWOTSCon are now available for purchase on Veeps.



