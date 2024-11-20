Kyle Richards’ Real Housewives co-star claims she tried to ‘hook up’ with Kevin Costner in Aspen

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke has claimed Kyle Richards once tried to “hook up” with Kevin Costner.

Following the RHOBH season 14 premiere on Tuesday (November 19), Stracke opened up about Richards’s attempts to reenter the dating scene during Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show. She specifically recalled how Richards visited Aspen, Colorado, where she saw the Yellowstone actor.

“Kyle and I had this conversation, she was in Aspen and Kevin Costner was there. And she was, like, trying to hook up with Kevin Costner,” Stracke told fellow cast members Garcelle Beauvais and Jennifer Tilly during the after show.

Beauvais then quipped about her friend’s love for the A-lister, telling Stracke: “But you want Kevin Costner!”

“That’s what I’m saying! I don’t think that Morgan’s the end all be all,” Stracke replied, referring to rumors that Richards is in a relationship with country musician Morgan Wade. “It’s not all about Morgan. There’s some Kevin Costner mixed in there.”

It’s unclear when Costner and Richards were both in Aspen. However, Stracke’s comments came months after the actor’s contentious divorce proceedings with his ex-wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, were finalized. Back in September 2023, the pair agreed to a settlement and joint custody of their three children — Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14.

The Oscar winner was romantically linked to singer Jewel shortly after announcing his breakup. While the pair were spotted in the British Virgin Islands, Costner clarified in February that he and Jewel weren’t together but he was “grateful to have her as a friend.”

Kyle Richards’s ‘RHOBH’ co-star says she met Kevin Costner while in Aspen, Colorado (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Richards announced her split from her husband Mauricio Umansky in July 2023. However, both Richards and Umansky have no plans to divorce any time soon. “Any claims regarding divorce are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage,” they said in a joint statement announcing their separation.

The former couple, who initially tied the knot in 1996, share three daughters: Alexia, 28, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. Richards also has a 36-year-old daughter, Farrah, with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

The reality TV star has continued to shut down rumors of a romance between herself and Wade. In the RHOBH season 14 premiere, Richards didn’t mention the country music star’s name but maintained that the rumors weren’t true.

“I know there’s a lot of curiosity about the person they always talk about — I’m not using her name intentionally right now,” Richards told Beauvais in the episode. “There’s just nothing to say.”

When Beauvais asked if Richards was with “her,” referring to Wade, Richards said: “I’m not.”

The Halloween star recently opened up about how she’s handled the ongoing speculation surrounding her relationship with Wade.

“She was not used to being in the public eye, so I felt bad she was going through that,” Richards said about the singer in an interview with Us Weekly published last month. “It’s quieted down for sure, but I was at a music festival where she was playing and it was like, ‘Oh, my God, Kyle’s backstage!’

“They get excited. I tune it out,” she added.

Richards has addressed received advice from fellow celebrities since announcing her split from Umansky — most notably, Rihanna. The reality star recounted her run-in with the “Diamonds” singer during an appearance on the SiriusXM show, Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.

“She said, ‘Next time one of these women wants to know all the details of the intimacies of your marriage, tell them, ‘Why do I need to give you the blueprint to my home when I’m already renovated?’” Richards recalled. “I was like, ‘This woman is so smart. She’s such a woman’s woman.’”