Kyle Richards wants to 'see what happens' with Mauricio Umansky after saying 'no rush' to divorce

Kyle Richards is going to "see what happens" with Mauricio Umansky.

The 55-year-old reality star split from Mauricio Umansky - with whom she has Alexia, 28, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16 - in 2023 after almost 20 years of marriage and he recently moved out but she has now explained that they could "reconvene" in six months to discuss things.

Speaking in a confessional during an upcoming episode of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', she said: "Mau made the decision to sign a six-month lease. I think for Mau saying to give it six months made it easy to transition from living here to going to a new place. It also gives us the time to assess where we’re at.

"You live your life, I live my life, and maybe we’ll reconvene in six months or so and see what happens. I don’t know."

Kyle who also has Farrah, 36, with first husband Guraish Aldjufrie - recently admitted that their separation has been more of a "psychological thing" for them than anything else, so they aren’t quite ready to start legal proceedings.

She told E! News: "We just haven't felt the rush to do that. I think it's been more of a psychological thing for us and for our family. We've been getting along and there was no pressure from either side that we needed to do that."

Kyle was urged to divorce Mauricio by her Bravo co-stars, and although she believes that they were coming from a "good place" with their advice, she was not really paying any attention to it because she is in a "unique situation”.

She said: "The women were giving me advice based on their experiences and their life and sort of projecting, which I understand. I think they were coming from a good place, but I also feel like every marriage, every separation is different.

"I have a very unique situation, so I wasn't really listening to their advice."