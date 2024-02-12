Kylie and Dannii Minogue team up with cartoon character Bluey for new online series

Kylie Minogue (right) will voice cartoon character Bluey (left) in new online book series (ES COMPOSITE)

Famous sisters Kylie and Dannii Minogue are teaming up with cartoon sibling favourites Bluey and Bingo to launch new digital series Bluey Book Reads.

They along with other celebrities including Bindi Irwin, Tom Daley, Romesh Ranganathan, Suranne Jones, Jenna Fischer, Eva Mendes, Jordan Fisher, Camille Cottin and Rob Delaney will help bring to life many of the Bluey storybooks based on the hit cartoon series.

Kylie and Dannii will team up for a dual read of the book Mini Bluey, with Kylie starring as Bluey and Dannii as Bingo in a heart-warming tale of self-discovery and sisterly love that sees Bluey hatch a plan to make her and Bingo more alike after their dad Bandit whinges that Bluey and Bingo are too different.

Speaking about her involvement in a press release, popstar Kylie, who recently won a Grammy Award, said: “Bluey is an Aussie icon so when I was asked if I’d like to read Mini Bluey with my sister, it was an easy YES! This episode, 'Mini Bluey' was perfect for us for obvious reasons: big sister and little sister!

“It reminded me so much of being kids growing up in Australia. It’s a funny, sweet and heart-warming tale of being yourself and encouraging others to do the same. I hope people have as much fun watching as Dannii and I had making this beautiful episode of Bluey Book Reads.”Dannii added: “There is life before Bluey, and life after! Once you know Bluey….you are hooked! The stories jump from the page and tickle me in the belly – it’s laugh out loud. It is fun for so many ages, as we can all relate to different members of Bluey's family. The Mini Bluey story was a joy to read with my sister, Kylie. A perfect tale of sisters finding out that although they are different, they are perfect just as they are. We hope it brings you a smile right to the last page.”

Dannii Minogue said reading Mini Bluey with sister Kylie was a ‘joy’ (Handout)

The brain child of BBC Studios Social together with BBC Studios Kids & Family and Ludo Studio, Bluey Book Reads will launch on February 12 at 9am on the official Bluey YouTube channel and via the official Bluey website Bluey.tv with two episodes released each month. The Bluey Book Reads release schedule will be as follows: February 12 – Kylie and Dannii Minogue read ‘Mini Bluey’

Story continues

February 26 – Bindi Irwin reads ‘The Creek’

March 11 – Tom Daley reads ‘Barky Boats’

March 22 – Romesh Ranganathan reads ‘Easter’

April 5 – Suranne Jones reads ‘Grannies’

April 19 – Jenna Fischer reads ‘Charades’

May 3 – Eva Mendes reads ‘Mum School’

May 17 – Jordan Fisher reads ‘Swim School’

June 1 – Camille Cottin reads ‘The Beach’

June 14 – Rob Delaney reads ‘Daddy Putdown’