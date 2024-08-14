Kylie Jenner Addresses Online Speculation She Uses Weight Loss Drugs

Kylie Jenner is responding to the internet’s speculation that she used weight-loss drugs.

In a new September cover story for British Vogue, the reality star, 27, asked her fans for “empathy” amid the body-shaming she felt after her two pregnancies.

“I see pictures [online] and people are accusing me of being on drugs or something,” she said in reference to rumors she used medication such as Ozempic to quickly lose weight.

Ozempic is a diabetes treatment that controls blood sugar levels and has made waves as an off-label weight-loss drug. Several Hollywood stars, including Amy Schumer and Sharon Osbourne, have said they used the drug to lose weight. The medications often carry a stigma, especially online, of being an easy way out rather than using just diet and exercise.

Jenner shared her frustration over the negative comments about her appearance on social media.

“I’m back at my weight I was before I had my daughter and son and people are putting side by sides of me three months postpartum. I’m like: ‘Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies?’”

The “Keeping up with the Kardashians” alum and her ex Travis Scott (real name Jacques Bermon Webster II) share daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire 2, whom they welcomed in 2018 and 2022.

“I was 200 pounds when I gave birth to my 9-pound babies: 8.3 and 8.9,” she told the outlet. “I finally lost all the baby weight after my daughter and then got pregnant with my son two months later.”

“And I felt in shape, and it was working out, and then I got pregnant and did it all over again,” she continued in the story published Tuesday. “I feel like people didn’t give me, or give women in general, enough empathy.”

Jenner’s comments come after she said last year that she underwent plastic surgery before getting pregnant with Stormi. The beauty mogul previously denied for years going under the knife.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jenner opened up about facing “really hard” postpartum depression.

“Stormi’s lasted a year,” she explained of the medical condition. “It hit me differently both times. Probably, with my son, it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about [typically].”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are parents to two children but called it quits as a couple in 2023. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

“Mentally, it’s really hard. Hormonally, it’s really hard,” she added.

Jenner then noted that she is “finally feeling like myself again” ahead of her 27th birthday (the British Vogue interview took place before her Aug. 10 birthday).

“I’m going to be 27,” she declared. “And I’m finally feeling like myself again, and [looking back] I think, being pregnant, I wore sweatpants every day, I didn’t have time to figure out even some of the little things in my life, and then postpartum lasted a year.”

Despite the neverending gossip, Jenner, who is currently in a relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet, said she finds solace from the judgment in motherhood.

“No matter what I’m going through or what I look like or what the internet writes about me that day,” she explained, “I come home and my kids just love me unconditionally. They’re just obsessed with me and that’s taught me to walk through life a little easier.”

Jenner added, “I’m like, ‘OK, well I have these little humans at home that need me and love me and think I’m the most perfect person in the world, so I don’t really need validation from outside sources.’”

