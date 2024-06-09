Kylie Jenner Celebrates BFF Stassie Karanikolaou’s Birthday in L.A. with Rosalía, Addison Rae and More

Jenner and Karanikolaou have been friends since they were teenagers

Getty(2) Stassie Karanikolaou (left) and Kylie Jenner

Stassie Karanikolaou’s birthday was a star-studded event!

On Saturday, June 8, the eve of the YouTube star's 27th birthday, Kylie Jenner stepped out to celebrate her best friend in Los Angeles, along with other celebrities including Addison Rae, Rosalía, Tana Mongeau and Emma Chamberlain.



Karanikolaou rocked a tan crochet-style dress for the occasion, while Jenner, 26, wore a white one-shoulder minidress and a black leather jacket. The famous group of friends reportedly went to The Nice Guy, per Hello.

TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Anastasia Karanikolaou steps out in Los Angeles on June 8, 2024

The day after the festive night out, the birthday girl shared a series of pictures and videos from the gathering on her Instagram Stories, including a glimpse of huge cakes decorated with pictures of her. In the social media updates, she sat in a restaurant’s booth and was all smiles as she blew out candles.

Karanikolauo also shared a video on her Instagram grid of a locket with a picture of herself and her mom, along with a recording of her mother's voice singing "Happy Birthday" to her. Her mother died in June 2023, and the locket was an early birthday present.

"I will forever cherish this voicemail, so grateful I still get to hear you singing me happy birthday every year. I miss you mommy," she captioned the post.

She also thanked her manager Alexis Fisher for the thoughtful and sentimental present, writing: "@alexisjfisher I can’t even put into words how much I love you thank you for the most special gift 😭."

TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Kylie Jenner steps out in Los Angeles on June 8, 2024

It's no surprise that Jenner joined Karanikolaou out for her birthday, since the pair are inseparable.

"She's definitely my oldest friend," the reality star said during the season 3 finale of The Kardashians. "We grew up together, we've been through so much together. She's like a sister."

The YouTube personality previously opened up about her bond with Jenner in a 2021 interview with Bustle. "We know too much about each other. We're stuck with each other forever," Karanikolaou said at the time.

BACKGRID Emma Chamberlain out in Los Angeles on June 8, 2024

She also joked that the duo, who have been friends since they were teenagers, are "going to move to a farm together and get married."



