Kylie Jenner Celebrates Turning 27 on a Luxury Yacht: 'Best Birthday Ever'

Jenner shared photos from her special day on Instagram, including a shot of son Aire eyeing her cake

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty; kylie jenner/instagram Kylie Jenner (left); Kylie Jenner's birthday decorations

Kylie Jenner is celebrating turning 27 in style!

On Monday, Aug. 12, the beauty mogul shared a peek inside her birthday celebrations in a carousel post on Instagram.

"Best birthday ever ??,” her caption read as she revealed her birthday bash took place on a luxury yacht.

The post featured snaps of the yacht's decorations, which included giant balloons that spelled out “Kylie,” as well as a dining table featuring chairs with leis on top.

Another slide featured the yacht sailing on the ocean as the sun set, as well as a photo of Jenner sitting beside her pal Anastasia Karanikolaou as they played poker.

Jenner’s post also included a snap of her son Aire, 2, leaning in to get another taste of his mom's birthday cake with his nose and mouth already covered in frosting.

Kylie Jenner/instagram Kylie Jenner (left) and Anastasia Karanikolaou

The Kylie Cosmetics founder then shared a photo of her manicured nails, as well as a glamorous dining room set up, before closing out the carousel with a snap of a picturesque view of rocks by the ocean.

The Kardashians star’s new snaps come after she shared photos of herself and a birthday cake that had been decorated with strawberries, blueberries and decorative icing on her official big day, on Saturday, Aug. 10.

"27 (basically 30) 🥹," her caption read. "Filled with love and so grateful. Thank you God."

Kylie Jenner/instagram Kylie Jenner's birthday yacht

Meanwhile, Jenner’s family also paid tribute to her with posts shared on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful baby girl @kyliejenner!!!!!! I fell in love with you the moment we met… it was love at first sight!," her mother Kris Jenner wrote alongside throwback pictures of her youngest daughter.

Kendall Jenner also reposted some of Kris' pictures on her Instagram Stories, writing: "Guess who's basically 30 now? @kyliejenner," in reference to her sister’s birthday message to her in November 2023 on her 28th birthday.

