Kylie Jenner Embraces Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's Sister Pauline After Paris Fashion Week Runway Appearance

Jenner and Pauline shared a sweet moment together after the reality star closed out the Coperni Paris Fashion Week show at Disneyland Paris on Oct. 1

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty, Dave Benett/Getty Kylie Jenner, Pauline Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet may not have been in Paris to see Kylie Jenner close out the Coperni Show, but his sister was on hand to celebrate the exciting moment.

Pauline Chalamet, Timothée's older sister, was spotted giving Jenner, 27, a big hug at an afterparty following the Coperni show on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

In the video, which was shared by NSS Magazine, Jenner and Pauline, 32, share an embrace and the Kardashians star is grinning from ear to ear during the sweet moment before she steps away to greet someone else standing nearby.

The interaction happened at an afterparty held at Disneyland Paris, which is where the Paris Fashion Week show took place. Jenner closed out the show in a stunning strapless black ball gown, and later said she "felt like a real-life princess" during it.

"I can't even express how grateful I am to you two and this fairytale night I will never forget," she wrote on Instagram.

Dave Benett/Getty Pauline Chalamet attends the launch of Disney x Coperni: The Princess Collection during Paris Fashion Week, at Disneyland Paris on October 1, 2024 in Paris, France

While Jenner was walking in Paris, Timothée, 28, was filming in New York City for Josh Safdie's upcoming sports drama Marty Supreme. The actor was almost unrecognizable in a 1950s outfit, complete with a mustache, round glasses and a slick hair look when he was seen on set on Sept. 30.

Though Jenner and Timothée are rarely seen out together, the pair have been going strong since they were first linked in April 2023.

In August, the makeup mogul celebrated her 27th birthday with a trip to the Bahamas and Timothée joined her, a source told PEOPLE at the time, noting that the pair are "very serious."

"She's incredibly happy with him. She's never been in love like this before," the source said of their relationship. "He's great for her."

Jenner's family is equally on board. "Her family loves him. He's so discreet and always has her back. He's very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves," the source said.

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024

The outing was also notable for Pauline, as she revealed the day before at another Paris Fashion Week show that she'd given birth to her first baby.

"I just had a baby!" Pauline told Greta Gerwig in a video captured by French outlet Paris Match, "Three weeks ago!"

