Kylie Jenner Is 'Incredibly Happy' with Timothée Chalamet as They Celebrate Her Birthday in the Bahamas (Source)

"She's never been in love like this before... He's very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves," a source tells PEOPLE of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

Taylor Hill/Getty, Mike Marsland/WireImage Kylie Jenner (left) and Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner celebrated her birthday with a luxurious trip to the Bahamas – and she had her beau by her side!

The mother of two turned 27 on Aug. 10, and a source tells PEOPLE that boyfriend Timothée Chalamet was in attendance along with a "small group of close friends" for her "birthday bash in the Bahamas."

"It was a nice break for her. She's incredibly happy with him. She's never been in love like this before," the source says of her and the 28-year-old actor, who have been linked since April 2023. "He's great for her."

"Her family loves him," the source continues of Chalamet. "He's so discreet and always has her back. He's very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves."

"They are very serious," the source adds.

Kylie shared a few photos from the trip to the tropics on Instagram days later, writing in the caption, "Best birthday ever ??"

In one of the shots, a gorgeous dining table on the boat was decorated for her birthday – with balloons spelling out her name – and in another, she and her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou played poker while sipping on red wine on the boat.

Her post also included a sweet photo from her at-home celebrations of her 2-year-old son Aire, who had frosting all over his nose as he leaned in close to her birthday cake.

Larry Marano/Shutterstock Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are seen watching Novak Djokovic Vs Daniil Medvedev during the U.S. Open men's finals at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 10, 2023

Kylie received a showering of love on social media on her birthday, as her sister Kendall Jenner made a joke referencing a joke from The Kardashians, writing on her Instagram Stories, "Guess who's basically 30 now?"

Kourtney Kardashian called her sister "my tiny goose" in a post on her Stories along with a throwback family photo, and Kim Kardashian posted a lengthy tribute to Kylie, thanking "the universe for blessing [her] with a sister as sweet as you."

Khloé Kardashian wrote that "whoever is lucky enough to be in [Kylie's] orbit knows what a beautiful and special soul" she is, while the sisters' mom Kris Jenner praised Kylie for being "the most incredibly mommy" to her two kids.

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2024

Since Kylie and Chalamet were first linked in early 2023, they have kept their relationship largely under the radar – aside from a handful of high-profile outings to the U.S. Open and the 2024 Golden Globes – where they were seen sharing a cheeky kiss during a commercial break.

In July, a source told PEOPLE that Kylie is "protective of the relationship, but whenever she talks about him, she has a huge smile" on her face.

As they both keep busy, the stars make "time to see each other, especially on the weekends," the source said.

"He's been working in NYC. She's visited him and he's also been back to LA some weekends. They're making it work."

