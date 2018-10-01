Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Outdid All Other 21st Birthdays With This Miami Party

From ELLE

Most 21-year-olds get a week of parties at most to celebrate the big milestone. Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's best friend, got two weeks and 3+ parties. Last weekend, it was a Thursday birthday dinner and a Friday lavish luncheon and evening bowling party in Los Angeles to mark her birthday and the launch of her and Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics collection. (Woods turned 21 on that Sunday.)

This weekend, it was another party on the other side of the country in Miami. Woods had a Sunday birthday dinner at Komodo and was served a five-tiered birthday cake with her face on it. She had a four-tiered cake last week, so this new cake obviously needed to have an extra layer:

Woods wore a bedazzled white two piece while Jenner wore a red latex crop top and pants. They were dressed to club:

And the club was pretty personalized for Woods's birthday. At one point, Woods wore a giant LIV on Sunday medallion in reference to the Miami nightclub.

