Kylie Jenner Looks Unbothered, Fixes Her Lipstick While Timothée Chalamet Gossips with Elle Fanning at 2025 Golden Globes

Catch the moment Jenner was busy touching up her glam while seated next to her boyfriend and his 'Complete Unknown' co-star!

This candid moment of Kylie Jenner at the 2025 Golden Globes proves why she's a beauty mogul at heart.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 27, was caught in a clip at the awards show looking unfazed while her date Timothée Chalamet and his co-star Elle Fanning conversed on either side of her at their table.

In a TikTok clip captured by French magazine Paris Match, the Kardashians star can be seen expertly touching up her lipstick and looking in a gold compact mirror while the two actors, who are both in nominated-film A Complete Unknown, engaged in conversation. The two let Jenner do her thing with Fanning subtly glancing at Jenner towards the end of the video.

Related: Golden Globes 2025 Winners List (Live Updates)

Michael Buckner/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner and Elle Fanning inside the 2025 Golden Globes

Related: 2025 Golden Globes: Live Updates from the Ceremony as Awards Season Kicks Off

ADVERTISEMENT

The trio caught up inside after the red carpet, which Jenner skipped while Chalamet, who she's been linked to since April 2023, walked solo.

Jenner wore a sexy silver chainmail Versace dress from the 1997 archives featuring a backless silhouette that dipped way low. She piled on the sparkle with loads of Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Chalamet, who's nominated for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture drama for his portrayal of Bob Dylan, wore a black suit, striped button-up and polka dot scarf.

Fanning went for a romantic custom Balmain ball gown with bedazzled leopard-print cups which, according to Zanna Roberts Rassi, was a replication of a 19853 Balmain design.

Inside the Beverly Hilton, Jenner and Chalamet also showed off some PDA. The loved-up stars snuck in a quick kiss at their table, as eagle-eyed fans noticed and shared in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter). The sweet moment seemed to go largely unnoticed by the rest of the table.

While the ceremony aired on CBS, Jenner was also seen enjoying host Nikki Glaser's opening monologue as she clapped her hands and laughed at a few jokes at her boyfriend's expense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Kylie Jenner's Racy Backless Gown Is on Display as She Nuzzles Timothée Chalamet at the 2025 Golden Globes

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner pictured at the 2024 Golden Globes

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This isn't the first time Jenner has appeared at the Globes. In 2024, she made her debut at the awards shows as Chalamet's plus-one in support of his nomination for Wonka. That year, the couple coordinated in all-black ensembles with him in a sparkly Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane suit and Cartier jewelry and her in a lace gown with a daringly low back.

And their relationship is still going strong. A source recently shared with PEOPLe how they spent the holidays together.

"They had an early Christmas celebration together before Kylie spent Christmas Day with her family,” the source said. “It took Kylie a long time to introduce him to her kids. He's part of the family now though. Her kids know him as a 'friend.' ” Kylie and her ex Travis Scott share daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The insider added: “Her relationship with him is great and very easy. He's super supportive of her priorities and he works around her schedule a lot. They are both committed to making it work."

See PEOPLE's full coverage of the 82nd annual Golden Globes as they're broadcasting live from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+.



Read the original article on People