Kylie Jenner Models Her Own Itsy Bitsy swimsuit Top

Kylie Jenner is trying her hand at swimwear again—this time, through her Khy line, and she’s front and center modeling the pieces. The reality TV star and entrepreneur appeared in a series of images teasing Khy’s eighth drop, showcasing a micro swimsuit top and tie bottoms. The collection drops on July 11, and both her top and bottom are priced at under $40 ($36 and $34, respectively).

Shop Now Micro Triangle swimsuit Top khy.com $36.00

Shop Now Ruched Tie swimsuit Bottom khy.com $34.00

In a new TikTok, Jenner appears to be wearing another orange top from the line, too. The collection also includes a classic triangle swimsuit top in the same color orange, also for $36, that appears similar to Jenner’s top in the clip.

In November, Jenner spoke to ELLE.com about launching her clothing line, Khy. She teased then that the fashion brand’s drops would all be very varied when discussing her own style evolution. “I’m always changing my look. I like to do themes,” she said. “When I went to Paris [during fashion week], I wore a lot of beautiful dresses, like [the] Bottega and [the] Schiaparelli, and people thought I was changing my style. But I think my real fans knew, oh no, she’s just in Paris—she’s leaning in, she’s having a moment. That’s what I’ve been putting into Khy and the inspiration behind Khy the brand—all of our drops are so different, and I think people will be surprised to see our next drop and all the drops to come, because I am always switching things up. I love trying new things.”

She also shared her hopes for the brand beyond its first year: “For the first year, it’s pretty frequent [for us to have new drops], but I think we’ll probably even get to a place where we can be even more frequent than right now.”

