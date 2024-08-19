Kylie Jenner posted a photo from her Bahamas vacation. Fans noticed a dangerous detail

Kylie Jenner has been around the social media block enough to know the drill.

Fact: All of her pictures will be dissected to death, just ask big sister Kim.

So it should be no surprise that one of the reality star’s latest thirst traps got run through the troll mill.

In one post from her vacation in the Bahamas, the makeup entrepreneur poses while on a yacht during bad weather. (She’s reportedly on the trip with pals and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet to celebrate her 27th birthday.)

Commenters flooded the post, which received 7 million plus likes, due to what appears to be a safety issue:

“Holding on to a metal railing during a lightning storm is crazy.”

“Sis, don’t grab the railing.”

“Love, please be careful.”

As per Boating Safety magazine, Jenner’s fans actually weren’t being dramatic or overreacting — she actually could have been at risk of being electrocuted.

The outlet advises that during an electrical storm, it’s imperative not to grab metal objects, such as a steering wheel or railing.

“That can be a deadly spot to be if there’s a strike,” the article says, adding that some folks steer with a wooden spoon or wear rubber gloves to avoid being shocked.

“Boating can be an enjoyable and thrilling experience, but getting caught in a severe storm on the water can quickly turn a pleasant day into a dangerous situation.”

Jenner seemed unbothered, didn’t respond and even turned off the ability to embed.

It’s possible she was oblivious because Chalamet was behind the lens, and making googly eyes at her.

The two are apparently “very serious,” as per People.

“She’s incredibly happy with him,” an insider told the celebrity magazine. “She’s never been in love like this before. He’s great for her...Her family loves him. He’s so discreet and always has her back. He’s very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves.”